Hillsborough County approves new rules for short term vacation rentals

The Hillsborough County Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve new regulations for short-term vacation rentals, commonly advertised on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.

The new ordinance applies to unincorporated parts of the county and will take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

According to the county, about 3,000 properties could be affected.

It also gives the city of Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City the option to adopt the ordinance.

The ordinance requires owners to register their property with the county, pay a $200 annual fee and have a contact person on hand who can respond to issues.

During Wednesday's meeting, county commissioners discussed possibly lowering the recurring annual fee after an initial $200 registration payment.

Money generated from fees would go towards code enforcement's monitoring of short-term rentals, a county official said.

ALSO READ: Pinellas commissioners approve a new ordinance for short-term rentals

Owners will also be charged a $50 "no-show" fee if they fail to allow an inspection during a scheduled time.

Those who do not remedy violations with code enforcement could be taken to court

"That is something that will properly motivate a bad actor to adhere to the ordinance," said District 7 Commissioner Joshua Wostal.

Wostal said he is normally in favor of "the least amount of government as possible. But unfortunately, in this situation, there's just so many bad actors."

However, Hannah Schultze, who manages vacation rentals, said the ordinance would do little to hold corporations accountable, and would instead burden smaller owners.

"I'm not asking you to protect bad operators," Schultze said. "But do not confuse the bad actors with the thousands of ordinary property owners who are simply trying to make a living."

Schultze argued regulations could push individual owners out of the market.

"The people with the deepest pockets can pay the fees, hire attorneys, and absorb another regulation. The little guy cannot. And if we make it too expensive or too complicated for ordinary people to participate. Who is left?" Schultze said.

ALSO READ: Airbnb gives $1 million to Byron Donalds as rentals remain a Suncoast flashpoint

Several residents spoke in favor of the ordinance, pointing to instances of rowdy occupants and cars overcrowding residential streets.

Samantha Freeland, who lives in the Bay Crest Park neighborhood in Town 'N' Country, spoke during Wednesday's meeting.

"We've documented the chaos. We've called the sheriff's office for parties with hundreds of cars parked in the street. I've had drunk people coming to my neighbor's home, walking right in the door," Freeland said.

Freeland urged commissioners to add a Life Safety Inspection to the list of requirements to register a rental.

Mark Kiddo, another speaker, echoed Freeland's concerns.

"If a short-term rental in Hillsborough County becomes the site of a fire that takes the life of a vacationer, neighbor, or a first responder, or that destroys a neighbor's home, this board will own part of that outcome," Kiddo said.

Short-term rentals a contentious issue

Debates on short-term rentals have been taking place across the state.

Critics complain about safety and that the industry erodes neighborhood character when noise, trash and traffic go unchecked.

There are also concerns about a concentration of short-term rentals influencing property values and taking away affordable housing.

But regulations are often met with pushback from industry groups and arguments for the rights of property owners. Proponents also tout short-term rentals as a boost for tourism.

In 2024, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have given the state more control over short-term rental regulations. He said the measure would have created “bureaucratic red tape” for local officials.

Several other counties in the Tampa Bay Region, including Pinellas County and Manatee County, have passed or are considering short-term rental ordinances.

The short-term rental industry is wielding influence in the gubernatorial race by giving significant financial backing to Byron Donalds, who is widely viewed as the favorite to become Florida’s next governor, reported Suncoast Searchlight.

