Sarasota County libraries plan to close for a training day

Library facilities in Sarasota County will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 for a system-wide staff training day.

All 10 of the branches of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources and the Sarasota County History Center will reopen for normal hours on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The county’s new mobile library van also will be off the road on Monday.

“Our goal is to enhance the library experience for patrons by developing and training our amazing staff,” said Renée Di Pilato, director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources in a prepared statement. “Our job is to be knowledgeable in all the latest modern library trends so we can assist and empower our clients to get the most from their library visit.”

The following locations will be affected: