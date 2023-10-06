Sarasota County libraries plan to close for a training day
All 10 branches will be shut on Monday, Oct. 9 and reopen the next day as staffers learn new skills.
Library facilities in Sarasota County will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 for a system-wide staff training day.
All 10 of the branches of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources and the Sarasota County History Center will reopen for normal hours on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The county’s new mobile library van also will be off the road on Monday.
“Our goal is to enhance the library experience for patrons by developing and training our amazing staff,” said Renée Di Pilato, director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources in a prepared statement. “Our job is to be knowledgeable in all the latest modern library trends so we can assist and empower our clients to get the most from their library visit.”
The following locations will be affected:
- Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library (2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota)
- Elsie Quirk Library (100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood)
- Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library (4143 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice)
- Fruitville Library (100 Apex Rd., Sarasota)
- Gulf Gate Library (7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota)
- North Port Library (13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port)
- Osprey Library and Sarasota County History Center (337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey)
- Selby Library (1331 First St., Sarasota)
- Shannon Staub Library (4675 Career Lane, North Port)
- William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Library (300 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice)