Pinellas schools agree to extend superintendent Kevin Hendrick's contract

The Pinellas County school board, at a Tuesday meeting, voted unanimously to keep Kevin Hendrick in his superintendent role until June 2028.

Hendrick's term overseeing the eighth largest school district in the state was extended by three years. Any future extensions will continue to depend on the superintendent's ability to meet or exceed performance expectations, according to the terms of his contract.

Hendrick came into the role in 2022, replacing longtime superintendent Mike Grego.

The Largo High School graduate previously worked as a teacher, principal and athletic director in the district. He holds two master's degrees, one in Exercise and Sport Science from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and another in Educational Leadership from the University of South Florida.

Board members awarded Hendrick high marks – mostly 4s and 5s – averaging a 4.5 on his performance evaluation in October.

The performance categories included establishing a relationship between the superintendent and school board, updating the district strategic plan, building engagement through community "Listen and Learn" sessions, and other measures of communication.

Board member Stephanie Meyer gave Hendrick his lowest mark of 3 (acceptable/satisfactory) for fiscal responsibility, but overall praised his ability to bring together the board, a "group of unique and diverse individuals with different philosophies in a positive way."

Other comments described Hendrick as "knowledgeable, ready to give any and all information and ready to take any questions about the work of the district."

During the Tuesday meeting, board member Eileen Long said it was important to have consistent leadership within the district.

"When you're constantly having new people coming in you can't move forward as quickly and as strategically as we would be able to with a superintendent," said Long, "On top of that you've done a fabulous job."

Member Caprice Edmond recognized Hendrick's work on the district's three-year strategic plan, a roadmap that guides the district's long-term vision and operations and includes community input.

Hendrick, who had already signed the addendum, thanked the board.

"I guess we're wed together, so I look forward to the next several years in leading the district," said Hendrick.

Other terms of the contract such as salary will remain the same. The superintendent annual salary is $290,000.

