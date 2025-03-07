© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hillsborough Community College could soon be known as Hillsborough State College

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:04 AM EST
HCC is the only school remaining in the Florida College System to remain a "community college." That could change if a bill the Legislature is considering is passed.
HCC
A wide-ranging education bill under consideration by the Legislature would change the name of HCC.

Hillsborough Community College could be renamed under a wide-ranging education bill that a state Senate committee will take up Monday.

If the measure passes, the school would be known as Hillsborough State College.

The proposal (SB 1624) follows years of other schools dropping their traditional “community college” names and becoming known as “college” or “state college.”

Lawmakers last year approved changing the name of Tallahassee Community College to Tallahassee State College, leaving HCC as the only school in the 28-school Florida College System with a community college name.

The Senate Education Postsecondary Committee will consider the bill, filed by Chair Alexis Calatayud, R-Miami.

A House bill (HB 1307), filed by Rep. John Temple, R-Wildwood, also would make the name change.

HCC, which has five branches in Hillsborough County, began in 1968 as Hillsborough Junior College. In 1970, it become Hillsborough Community College.

News Service of Florida
