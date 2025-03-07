Hillsborough Community College could soon be known as Hillsborough State College

Hillsborough Community College could be renamed under a wide-ranging education bill that a state Senate committee will take up Monday.

If the measure passes, the school would be known as Hillsborough State College.

The proposal (SB 1624) follows years of other schools dropping their traditional “community college” names and becoming known as “college” or “state college.”

Lawmakers last year approved changing the name of Tallahassee Community College to Tallahassee State College, leaving HCC as the only school in the 28-school Florida College System with a community college name.

The Senate Education Postsecondary Committee will consider the bill, filed by Chair Alexis Calatayud, R-Miami.

A House bill (HB 1307), filed by Rep. John Temple, R-Wildwood, also would make the name change.

HCC, which has five branches in Hillsborough County, began in 1968 as Hillsborough Junior College. In 1970, it become Hillsborough Community College.