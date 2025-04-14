Concerns grow over ICE access in Alachua County Public Schools

Nancy Dean said the most rewarding part of teaching is breaking through to a child and witnessing the moment they truly learn.

"We get to see eyes light up with understanding," she said. "And believe me, that's thrilling."

The former P.K. Yonge teacher has worked in Alachua County for 36 years. Now, she believes the classroom environment is at risk.

"Schools have always been safe places in which students could freely learn and be part of the community," she said. "When did teachers become wardens of the law? Our job is to teach and protect students, not to endanger them."

Alachua County Public Schools in February released guidelines regarding law enforcement interactions. The guidelines state that ICE agents can interview and remove students, with or without a warrant.

Administrators may request identification from law enforcement officers and ask to be present during interviews, but all district employees are required to comply with law enforcement directives. Law enforcement can impose legal consequences if employees fail to comply.

Dean, along with dozens of other teachers, parents and community members, has spent the past few school board meetings voicing concerns over these policies.

Parent Michael Rubinstein said these guidelines leave him feeling fearful for students' safety.

"The worst thing would be for a child not to come home," he said. "Allowing ICE into our schools is a parent's worst nightmare. Please, please, I beg you. Do not inflict this upon any parent."

Rebecca Ragan, a teacher at Gainesville High School, has doubts about the logistics of the guidelines and fears they put students in danger.

"Anyone could theoretically impersonate an ICE agent," she said. "So it's really baffling to me, the fact that we're just going to let these kids be interviewed or even taken by strangers. I just ask you to please be on the right side of history."

Alex Land / WUFT News Ragan spoke at the school board meeting on April 1. "There's been a significant lack of communication since the memo regarding law enforcement came out. Teachers have not been given training directives other than to just broadly comply," she said.

These guidelines align with new state laws. In February, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed comprehensive immigration legislation aimed at increasing cooperation between state and local authorities with federal immigration enforcement. The laws allocate nearly $300 million for state and local agencies to detain and hand over undocumented migrants for deportation.

Additionally, the legislation imposes harsher penalties on undocumented individuals and requires hospitals to collect immigration status data from patients. The immigration-related laws will begin to take effect in July.

"Florida is ready to lead," Governor DeSantis said in a press release. "With President Trump taking office, Florida has a unique opportunity to help facilitate the end to America's immigration crisis."

Bacardi Jackson, executive director of the ACLU of Florida, condemned the legislation in a press release.

"All people have a right to live free from cruel, inhumane, or abusive treatment," she said. "No matter the origin or recency of someone's immigration journey to the United States, their life has inherent value and they should be treated with dignity and respect."

Not all Alachua County teachers blame the district for their policies. Dr. Chloe Winant, a teacher at Howard Bishop Middle School, said she doesn't think the district is the driving force behind these regulations.

"I know the district and board are also deeply concerned about protecting our most vulnerable students," she said. "Your hands appear to be tied by state law and federal law."

Carmen Ward, president of the Alachua County teachers' union, said the district's openness about the policy is important.

"I am really glad that the district has been transparent and has provided the policy for dealing with ICE to the schools," she said.

She noted that this communication is a welcome change after previous frustrations over transparency in teacher salary negotiations.

Parent David Flores is concerned about the broader impact these policies will have on student well-being and attendance.

"This is not just an issue for immigrant students," he said. "This decision threatens all students by creating an environment of fear, racial profiling, and trauma that will deeply impact our schools for years to come."

Flores wants the school board to pass a resolution prohibiting ICE from entering schools without a warrant.

"Children should be focused on learning," he said. "Instead, they will be preoccupied with the constant fear of their loved one being detained or deported."

Alachua County School Board Member Dr. Sarah Rockwell addressed concerns about student attendance in response to the district's ICE guidelines.

"The district does not keep data on students' immigration statuses, so we can't directly measure the impacts of federal changes to ICE on student attendance, but we have looked at the indirect measure," she said. "We don't see any differences in the attendance trends for our Hispanic community."

She also noted that attendance rates for ESOL students have not changed.

As debate over the policy continues, parents, teachers, and advocates say they will keep pushing for changes that prioritize student safety and well-being.

Copyright 2025 WUFT 89.1