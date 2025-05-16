FAMU trustees are set to vote on a new president

Florida A&M University's board of trustees is set to select the school's next leader today. As candidates have visited the campus over the past week, one question they've faced is how they'll get more funding for the school. Alumni and community members are raising concerns about a report from the Chronicle of Higher Education that shows historically Black colleges and universities have faced decades of underfunding.

Candidate Marva Johnson says the answer lies in highlighting areas where increased funding could lead to increased student success.

"It does require that we invest in student success in order to see student success. And so, my priority would be to go through areas where we see funding deficits making an impact on how we're able to excel or meet the needs of our students and the goals of the performance-based funding model, and to go work to try to go get those dollars allocated in a way that we think are better aligned."

Johnson helps lead a major internet and cable company. She was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott to the State Board of Education, and she has ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Those are points of concern for many members of the FAMU community, who worry about Johnson's politics and say she doesn't have enough experience in the education field. She's the candidate who has received the most community pushback.

Meanwhile, FAMU Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Donald Palm, the only internal finalist, has received the most community support. He has a different take on the funding question.

"Well, I can just tell you: We're not going to get that money. We're not going to get it. I can just tell you. But what we can do is work within the environment we are in to move forward. And we have to make sure we are being very strategic and being very aggressive and bold at going after additional dollars now and in the future. And so, we have to be competitive. We have to make the case."

Two other candidates are on the consideration list: Rondall Allen of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Gerald Hector of the University of Central Florida.

