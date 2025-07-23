Pinellas County Schools will host community forum to address recent federal funding freezes

With weeks left before the start of the school year, district officials are still in limbo as the federal government continues to withhold billions in federal dollars meant to pay for crucial services.

The Pinellas County School District will hold a community forum to discuss the funding freeze's ongoing impacts Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Largo administration building (301 4th St SW, Largo).

The U.S. Department of Education notified states on June 30, a day before the grant money is typically distributed, that the nearly $7 billion wasn't coming.

The Office of Management and Budget said the funds were under an “ongoing programmatic review” to root out spending related to a “radical left-wing agenda," according to Education Week.

Since then, about $1.4 billion for after-school programs has been released after pressure from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

But districts are still missing a significant part of their budget — and school leaders in the greater Tampa Bay region said time is running out to finalize their spending plans.

During a Tuesday school board workshop, Pinellas County Schools superintendent Kevin Hendrick voiced his frustration.

"The piece that we're all asking for is closure. Tell us you're giving us the money. Tell us you're not giving us the money. Tell us you're giving us part of the money. We want closure," Hendrick said.

Florida's share of the frozen funds totals around $400 million.

The Pinellas County School District is dealing with a freeze of $9 million that officials said goes towards teacher retention and training programs, migrant education, English language instruction and academic enrichment programs.

"The conversations we're having now are extremely uncomfortable for employees," Hendrick said.

Without the money, teachers and principals who served as mentors are "no longer going to get paid."

"Yet, if we get all the funds tomorrow, obviously it's a different conversation," he said.

Hendrick said the district plans to shift staff to other positions rather than lay off employees.

So far, the federal government has released grants under the 21st Century After-School Program. Pinellas gets about $970,000 from the program.

Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Woodford said that the district also began receiving some of the money for adult education. So far, about $700,000 or half of the total grant, has come in "bits and pieces."

The Pasco County School District also discussed the funding freeze during a workshop Tuesday.

The district is missing out on about $6.3 million that pays for various services, including migrant education, teacher retention, adult education and academic enrichment.

Tammy Taylor, Pasco's chief financial officer, said not all positions are fully funded by grant money.

"It's going to be complicated if we have a reduction or don't receive them."

According to Taylor, Pasco has about 39 allocations that impact about 56 positions.