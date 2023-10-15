Florida residents can buy annual state park passes for half price through Jan. 13

Florida residents can buy annual state park passes for half price now through Jan. 13.

The discount is part of the Great Outdoors Initiative, an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday. It also provides a 50 percent discount for Florida residents on annual, five-year and lifetime Gold Sportsman’s licenses. The licenses cover fishing in salt and fresh water and all hunting licenses and permits.

“Florida is home to some of the best state parks, waterways and recreational lands in the country, and I encourage all Floridians to get outdoors, experience our extraordinary natural resources and enjoy our fundamental right to hunt and fish,” DeSantis in a release announcing the initiative.

With the discount, individuals can purchase a state park pass for $30 and families can buy one for $60. The annual Gold Sportsman licenses is now $50.75 and the five-year license is $247.75.

Julio Ochoa / WUSF Florida has more than 100 miles of sandy beaches, some of which are within the boundaries of it's state parks, like Honeymoon Island.

In addition to the discounts, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will exempt people from needing a fishing license with Florida’s state parks during from now through Jan. 13.

Florida has 175 state parks, trails and historic sites. Last year, the parks brought in more than $3.6 billion in economic activity.

To purchase a pass, visit www.floridastateparks.org.