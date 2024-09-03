© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a park and pond could solve South Tampa's flooding problem

WUSF | By Ari Angelo
Published September 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Flooded street to the right with houses, palm trees, and a pair of kayaks to the right. There's a wall on the left side of the picture, to the left of that is Tampa Bay.
City of Tampa
/
screenshot
Overhead photo of a flooded Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa from August 2023. Hillsborough Bay is to the left, separated from the road by a balustrade wall.

By combining structures and the environment, city officials are working on a project that will hopefully alleviate a longtime concern.

Tampa officials are speeding up construction of one of the largest stormwater ponds in the city as flooding continues to affect residents.

The Mobility Department focuses on improving infrastructure and chose what is known as the MacDill 48 park for the project. The 48-acre park, which the city purchased in 2002, is off MacDill Avenue just south of Interbay Boulevard in the Interbay area.

The pond will hold around 25 million gallons of water ─ enough for 1,650 swimming pools ─ and will be surrounded by a nature trail.

City officials say the plan combines several approaches to solve the flooding problems in the area.

“Concrete-based solutions alone are not going to get us there,” Mobility Department director Vik Bhide said.

“We also need green infrastructure and generally create sponge-like surfaces, or sponge-like cities, so that we absorb rainwater more as part of our flood management solutions.”

City of Tampa

By combining structures and the environment, Bhide said the park will not only be useful for floods, but mindful of Florida wildlife, like relocated gopher tortoises.

Recent storms have dumped more than 3 inches of rain in just one hour on parts of South Tampa.

These intense storms have become much more common — city officials say that these kinds of storms previously only happened every 10 years.

Bhide said the MacDill 48 pond is being built with the conditions expected in the year 2050 in mind.

Bhide added that the city is also working to address flooding in the nearby Bayshore Boulevard area.

“We are trying to leverage available federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and part of that is planning on what the future of Bayshore can be,” said Bhide. “What the future of the low-lying areas like the onramp to Davis Islands can be and what modifications we need to make in the context [of] today and in the future.”

The MacDill 48 project should be complete by next spring.

A drainage system at a park leads into pond on the MacDill 48 property in the Interbay area of Tampa. The project is part of the city's stormwater improvement program called the Lower Peninsula Stormwater Improvements Regional System.
1 of 4  — 48PARK-4-scaled.jpeg
This is part of the new stormwater drainage system at the MacDill 48 park, located off MacDill Avenue just south of Interbay Boulevard in Tampa.
City of Tampa
People wearing construction uniforms and hard hats work on installing a waterway.
2 of 4  — Box-culvert-1-022723.jpg
Construction workers installia box culvert on Bayshore Boulevard, part of project to decrease flooding in the area of Hillsborough Bay.
City of Tampa
A sunny day photo of a pond that is partially obscured by tall grass and flowers.
3 of 4  — macdill 48 pond.jpg
The renovated MacDill 48 park, located off MacDill Avenue just south of Interbay Boulevard, is scheduled to open in spring 2025.
City of Tampa
Construction workers standing on a street with an excavator behind them.
4 of 4  — bayshore asphalt.jpg
Construction workers restore an asphalt street on Averil Avenue, at the corner of Bayshore Boulevard. In addition to the MacDill 48 stormwater pond, the city is working to address flooding near Bayshore Boulevard in the Interbay area.
City of Tampa

Tags
Environment City of TampaFlooding
Ari Angelo
Ari Angelo is the WUSF Senior Radio News intern for fall of 2024.
See stories by Ari Angelo
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now