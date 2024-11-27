© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tampa-area cities are collecting tons of hurricane debris. Where does it all go?

WUSF | By Nancy Guan
Published November 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Updated November 27, 2024 at 5:03 PM EST
A man wearing a ballcap, sunglasses, and camouflage neck gaiter up over his neck and mouth to protect him from the dust operates a cat excavator with two long hand rails. He is scooping up piles of yard debris and throwing them in the mulcher.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Municipalities across Florida are contracting with organizations like CrowderGulf to collect, sort and dispose of yard debris, construction materials and ruined appliances because of hurricanes Helene and Milton. This site in St. Petersburg has processed more than 1 million cubic yards of debris.

A collection site in St. Petersburg shows how much wreckage has been processed. This year's hurricane season produced 1.3 million cubic yards of debris in the area alone — more than Hurricanes Irma, Idalia and Ian combined.

Mountains of trash are piled about 30 feet high in a dirt lot in St. Petersburg. This is where all of the city's hurricane debris is taken for processing.

The site, near 72nd Street at 22nd Avenue North, offers a glimpse into what happens to the wreckage from a hurricane.

A yellow cat excavator truck that moves on conveyer belt wheels sits on top of a small mountain of mix material hurricane debris and gets ready to scoop up some of it to sort and dispose of. The sky is very blue.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
An excavator sorts mixed material debris collected after hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through the greater Tampa Bay region.

"What this site does is it allows for us to be able to collect that debris off the right-of-way that was placed there by the citizens. Then we process the debris so it can be then be hauled out to different final disposal locations throughout the state of Florida," said Reed Loper, vice president of CrowderGulf, the main debris collector contracted by the city.

One pile is reserved for vegetative debris like tree limbs and dirt. Another is made up of drywall, carpet and furniture, which will get compacted and likely sent to a landfill.

Electronics and appliances, like refrigerators and washing machines, are processed separately and sent to different recyclers.

A large pile of washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, fridges and other electronic appliances ruined by hurricane damage and flooding are waiting for disposal.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Hurricane debris is sorted into several piles: one for vegetative debris, another made up of drywall, carpet and furniture, and a third for electronics and appliances.

Statewide, the amount of debris collected totals more than 28 million cubic yards as of Wednesday morning, according to a state dashboard. In the greater Tampa Bay region, more than 13 million cubic yards have been collected.

Loper said the severity of this year's hurricane season produced 1.3 million cubic yards of debris in the St. Petersburg area.

"That's more than the past three hurricanes that affected this area combined, which would've been hurricane Irma, Idalia and Ian," Loper said.

It's hard to estimate just how much still needs to be removed from neighborhoods, Loper said. But he suggests residents lay unwanted materials on their streets' rights of way as soon as possible for collection.

Guidelines from the Federal Emergency Management Agency say to separate different types of debris into respective piles: large appliances, construction, vegetative, hazardous waste and electronics.

Residents are also welcome to drop off debris. Designated sites should be listed on county websites.

In Pinellas County, each city is managing its own storm and debris cleanup.

When it comes to the environmental impacts, Loper said it depends on what's being collected.

A yellow cat excavator sits on a large pile of construction materials and furniture that was damaged and torn out of hurricane-ravaged homes. You can see vegetation debris piles in the background.
1 of 7  — Hurricane debris excavator
Mountains of trash are piled about 30 feet high in a dirt lot in St. Petersburg where all of the city's hurricane debris is being taken for processing. The site, located near the intersection of 72nd Street and 22nd Avenue North, offers a glimpse into what happens to all of the wreckage that results from a hurricane.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A huge pile of dirty and flood-damaged mattresses with a cat excavator in the background sorting debris piles with it's steel scoop.
2 of 7  — Crowder Gulf Debris Removal15_DAYLINA_112224.jpg
Hurricane debris has to be sorted strictly in order for municipalities to get FEMA reimbursement. One pile is reserved for vegetative debris like tree limbs and dirt, which often gets made into mulch. Another is made up of drywall, carpet and furniture, including mattresses, which will get compacted and likely sent to a landfill. and a third is electronic waste and appliances, like refrigerators and washing machines, that are processed separately and sent to different recyclers.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A man wearing a communication headset and bright red hoodie operates a large cat excavator. It's pulling debris out of large piles and sorting it for mulching, recycling, or disposal. The bucket of another construction vehicle is seen in the background, orange, brown, and red yard debris clutched in its scoop.
3 of 7  — hurricane debris cat operator
This site alone has processed more than a million cubic yards of debris so far. Statewide, the amount of debris collected totals more than 26 million cubic yards.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A white truck with a cylindrical storage tank on its back spews out water onto the ground as yellow construction vehicles sort debris in the background.
4 of 7  — hurricane debirs water truck
Water trucks deployed around the lot spew water to help keep down the dust clouds getting kicked up by debris sorting.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A large yellow excavator scoops yard debris collected after the hurricanes and tosses it into a mulcher that is spewing out clouds of dust and processed mulch.
5 of 7  — excavator sorts hurricane debris
Hurricane debris is sorted, then either recycled or disposed of in a landfill. Most yard debris is thrown into a mulcher and may end up in the yards of St. Petersburg residents soon.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A man wearing a ballcap and blue flannel shirt and brown pants uses a metal detector to scan the mostly dirt lot for things that could impede that hurricane debris sorting and disposal process. A yellow excavator in the background lifts mulched yard debris into the back of a gray semi truck to be carted off.
6 of 7  — hurricane debris cat construction
A man uses a metal detector to scan the mostly dirt lot for things that could impede that hurricane debris sorting and disposal process. The lot was previously owned and used by Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor and industrial corporation.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A smiley face is spraypainted in organge on the circular, exposed segment of a tree stump. There are several personal vehicles oput of focus in the background.
7 of 7  — hurricane debris tree stump
With natural disasters like hurricanes becoming more frequent or stronger, Reed Loper of Crowder Gulf, the main debris collector contracted with the city, wonders if there will be enough sites to process debris in the future. Many of them being used for hurricane debris in the past and this year are disappearing thanks to development.
Daylina Miller / WUSF

"White goods" such as refrigerators and freezers are extracted of the chemical Freon before materials are sent to recyclers.

Other debris that cannot be recycled are "mechanically compacted to try to reduce by volume so that we're not taking up too much air space in the different landfills," Loper said.

But with natural disasters like hurricanes becoming more frequent or stronger, Loper wonders if there will be enough sites to process debris in the future.

"The available space for debris management sites is disappearing," he said. "These sites are absolutely 100% key to the effectiveness and the efficiency of these operations."

