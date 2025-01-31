A rabies advisory has been issued in the Bee Ridge area of Sarasota County

A confirmed case of rabies in a raccoon has prompted the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County to issue an advisory about the disease.

The agency is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area after finding the case of rabies in a raccoon that was killed in the Bee Ridge area, off McIntosh Road between Proctor and Wilkinson roads on Jan. 25.

People should be aware that rabies may be present in the wild animal population.

People and domestic animals should avoid physical contact with wild animals (e.g., raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, coyotes), which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies treatment. If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.

The health department urged people take these precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

Immunize pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for mmediately and contact Sarasota Animal Services at (941) 861-9501.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans or other sources of food.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to health department by calling (941) 861-2873.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Sarasota Animal Services.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact the health department.

