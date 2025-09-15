'The Book of George' shows one photographer's quest to get more minorities involved in the environment

Wildlife photographer George McKenzie Jr. left the streets of Brooklyn for the slithering swamps of the Everglades. As a black man in the mostly white world of conservation, he is trying to get minority kids into helping save what's left of the natural world.

A film on his efforts — "The Book of George" — is part of a trilogy of films on the Florida Wildlife Corridor that will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Tampa Theatre.

McKenzie told WUSF about how he first got a job filming wildlife in the Everglades with Tampa nature photographer Carlton Ward Jr.

The interview below was lightly edited for clarity.

McKenzie: I told him that I'm going be the first Black wildlife photographer from Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, and I got this great opportunity to become a wildlife photographer.

WUSF: Yeah, you're not in Bed-Stuy anymore, right?

"I've been on this discovery of what real Florida is like, and I get the opportunity to show people and share with my audience how unique and special Florida is." - George McKenzie Jr.

No, definitely not in Bed-Stuy anymore. And it changed everything for me.

For the first time in my life, I got to see a gator outside of a zoo, and I shrieked like a young lady and jumped out of my passenger seat into the driver's seat, almost making my trainer at the time crash, and the gator just kind of looked at me and, like, sauntered off.

I don't suppose there are too many wildlife opportunities in Bed-Stuy, besides the pigeons and maybe some rats down in the subway, right?

That is 1,000% correct, and roaches. So, believe it or not, I have a tattoo of a pigeon here, because pigeons are my spark animal.

I know a lot about pigeons, rats and roaches. So, for me, I've been on this discovery of what real Florida is like, and I get the opportunity to show people and share with my audience how unique and special Florida is.

Wildpath This is the poster for "The Book of George"

George, I've noticed that the overwhelming majority of people are white, maybe privileged folks who have money that they can go out and enjoy nature. And I've always wondered why there weren't more minorities involved in environmental causes. Why do you think that is, and what can you bring to that conversation to get more minorities involved in environmental causes?

"My goal is to show children all over the place, especially children in Florida who live in these rural places, how beautiful it is..."

In my opinion, that happens because of access, and that's one of the things that I strive to level the playing field. I know that conservation isn't just not for the people who can afford to be conservationists. We all share this earth.

If people can see themselves in this space, then they can dream about being in the space and aspiring to do things in this space, because it's going to be a different conversation if Carlton (Ward) goes into a classroom and speaks to young children, versus me going into the classroom and speaking to young children, we both resonate differently with completely different audiences.

When a young person can see representation in that field — competent representation — then they can aspire to chase that dream.

So, for instance, I spoke at Sebring High School, and had 120 kids in the school, a very diverse population of students there, and it was amazing. It's one of the things I've learned in this journey, is that my appeal is not monolithic, and I'm not just a black wildlife photographer.

My goal is to show children all over the place, especially children in Florida who live in these rural places, how beautiful it is, because a lot of them have these aspirations to leave the farm, the ranch and go to the big city.

And I'm here to tell them what you have is so special. I'm not telling you not to dream, not to go, not to chase it.

However, I want you to understand your home before you get out of it. The more you understand it, the more prepared you'll be to enter the world outside of your comfort zone.

"The Book of George," is it your story?

Yes, it's my story. It came about with Danny (Schmidt, the film's producer and director).

"...it took him two years of bugging me to finally convince me to do it. And I did it and it's one of the best things I've ever done."

Danny and I met when I first moved to Florida, and he was working on a film, he wanted to put together a proof of concept of a film on Florida black bears, and he interviewed me, and then he came back and be like, dude, out of all the people I interviewed, you were the most interesting person, and I'd like to do a movie about your journey and your story.

I'm like, OK, that's kind of weird.

And it took him two years of bugging me to finally convince me to do it. And I did it and it's one of the best things I've ever done.

But what they don't tell you about telling your story and your journey is how vulnerable and open you have to be, and you have to trust this process that the directors, the producers, the cameraman, the editors have your best interest at heart.

And it was beautifully done.

It's something that I am so happy with and content with, and it's given me that next step in my career to be able to have an impact and welcome more people from completely different backgrounds into conservation.

Here's some more information about Thursday's screening:

Join the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation and Wildpath for an evening of powerful storytelling through three short documentaries that explore the wild heart of Florida and those working to protect it:

Patchwork Wild: Stitching the Last Strands (22m): Official premiere of the latest expedition documentary film from the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation and partners following a multi-day journey from threaded strands of cypress and shallow sloughs highlighting the vital connections working lands make between protected wilderness in southwest Florida.

The Little Brown Bird (33m): Once down to 80 in the wild, the Florida Grasshopper Sparrow is at risk of extinction. Biologist Fabiola "Fabby" Baeza-Tarin and an unexpected team work together to protect the sparrows, their shrinking habitat, and the headwaters of the Everglades.

The Book of George (15m): From Brooklyn’s concrete jungle to the heart of the Everglades, Black wildlife photographer George McKenzie Jr. is transforming his lens into a beacon of change. Swapping the weight of a gun for the promise of a camera, McKenzie captures city pigeons and rats as well as elusive panthers. A rare gem in the predominantly white canvas of wildlife photography, McKenzie is empowering kids of color to shift their gaze to conservation. This film features mature language that may not be suitable for all audiences.

The evening will feature a special introduction by Mallory Dimmitt and Carlton Ward Jr. and a panel discussion with filmmakers Page Buono, KT Bryden, and Danny Schmidt before the films. After the screening, guests are invited to participate in an audience Q&A with characters from the films, including Buck Maclaughlin, Fabby Baeza-Tarin, and George McKenzie Jr.

