Miami Seaquarium shuts down Sunday. PETA calls for safety of surviving marine animals

As the Miami Seaquarium prepares to shut down its operations on Sunday, animal rights activists are planning a celebration and calling for the facility's surviving animals to be moved to sanctuaries or released into the ocean.

Supporters of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, and allies from SoFlo Animal Rights said they will gather outside the marine park at noon Sunday to serve champagne and commemorate the closure of what PETA has labeled an "abusement park." The marine theme park first opened in 1955.

"After more than 50 years of imprisoning animals in crumbling concrete tanks and failing to meet even their most basic needs, we can now celebrate the Miami Seaquarium's end," said PETA President Tracy Reiman, in a statement.

PETA has sent a letter to The Dolphin Company, the Seaquarium's owner, calling for an "animal welfare and veterinary assessment" of all surviving animals. The organization is urging the company to arrange for the "ocean or other waterway release of any survivors in good enough condition, and for all others to be sent to reputable sanctuaries."

Sunday's protest will take place outside the Miami Seaquarium at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway.

READ MORE: Key Biscayne leaders cautiously optimistic about $22 million bid for Miami Seaquarium

Court documents show that the Terra Group, led by developer David Martin, would pay $22.5 million to Miami-Dade County to take over the Seaquarium lease, which runs for about 20 more years, the Key Biscayne Independent reported last month. KBI is a WLRN news partner.

In its place, KBI reported, would be a new marina — as well as a marine-themed attraction that would have a (non-mammal) aquarium and restaurants on the 38-acre property. The lease, which dates back to 1954, is on land restricted to park usage and cannot be used for residential purposes without a public vote.

The deal is subject to review by a federal bankruptcy judge in Delaware, who has previously expressed concern for the dolphins and other animals. Three dolphins have died — one at Seaquarium — while the case has been pending at Dolphin Co. parks. The matter could come up for review before the end of this month.

