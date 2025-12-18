Communities in Collier, DeSoto, other sites awarded $311M for infrastructure repair

A number of projects across Florida, including several in Southwest and South regions, will share in $311 million disbursed by the state Thursday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the funding, earmarked for infrastructure repair in 37 Florida communities at a briefing at the Sebring Airport Thursday.

Among the awards going to communities in Southwest and South Florida were:

$14.2 million to Arcadia to widen the main storm water channel in the city.



$8 million to DeSoto County to construct and install wells and a pumping system to connect the wastewater treatment plant to the disposal wells.



$2.7 million to the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners to rehabilitate, preserve and harden five critical county-owned bridges.



$70 million to prepare, repair water infrastructure in the Peace River watershed.



$10.8 million to the Immokalee Water and Sewer District for wastewater treatment plant improvements



$Okeechobee also received 1.2 million as part of funds for 11 small rural infrastructure grant awards to assist with other critical infrastructure projects in communities around the state.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Copyright 2025 WGCU