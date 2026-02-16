Proposals for massive data centers are popping across Florida. Are local governments prepared?

Florida doesn't have a hyperscale data center operating yet, but proposals to build them are emerging all across the state.

There are many traditional data centers here, though, where external servers can live on the floor of an office building or in a warehouse.

“Very, very discreet locations,” said Christina Reichert, Earthjustice senior attorney.

The new, hyperscale facilities, however, usually take up multiple buildings and require a significant amount of energy to function in a way traditional data centers do not for things like artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

“They also come with a number of environmental concerns and community impacts,” Reichert said.

The environment and health

Not only do the hyperscale centers use immense amounts of energy, they also require a lot of water to cool computer systems. Then there's the question of pollution from both noise and toxic forever chemicals.

Reichert said the high demand for electricity reinforces the use of climate-polluting fossil fuels.

"Either keeping existing coal plants online for longer or ensuring that new natural gas plants are built," Reichert said.

Plus, it can take up to 5 five million gallons of water per day to cool computer systems for some.

“Another big issue is the sound. These facilities are very, very loud,” said Reichert, adding that low frequency noise is a risk to public health.

"It can have really significant impacts on cognitive and stress and cardiology."

And some centers use toxic forever chemicals in their cooling systems.

“One of the chemicals that is often used in these systems is a forever chemical, which is PFOS … it's a very concerning chemical,” Reichert said.

Exposure to these chemicals can increase the risk of some cancers, along with other health complications and risks.

A data center in Polk County?

Fort Meade in Polk County is deciding whether to approve a final site plan for a hyperscale data center.

The city already approved rezoning and a tax break for the facility last year. It would cover 1,330 acres near U.S. Highway 17 and Broadway.

It would use over a gigawatt of energy when running at full capacity — that can power hundreds of thousands of homes.

Fort Meade residents spoke against the data center at a public forum last month.

Reichert wonders if they will get the chance to address city commissioners directly since many weren't aware of the project during the rezoning approval in June.

“The city has already taken this first step to approve this major development, and they've never even had a chance to provide insights to the local government before they voted on it,” Reichert said.

Stonebridge / Presentation screenshot Site section view from U.S. Highway 17 and 3rd Street NE.

The developer Stonebridge said it likely won’t be known who’s going to lease or buy this facility until the construction phase.

"And that's when all of the permits have been approved, all of the zoning has been approved, and there's not much else you can do to try and stall this project," Reichert said.

In a slideshow presentation to residents, Stonebridge said some benefits of their facility include “long-term tax revenue for the city, county, and schools, strengthening local budgets and reducing pressure on residential taxpayers.”

It also says there will be high-paying job opportunities for local contractors, trades, suppliers, and small businesses.

Other proposals across Florida

Palm Beach County postponed a hearing for Project Tango until April to determine the fate of a 1.8-million square-foot data center near the Arden community.

In Martin County’s Indiantown, the first of three public hearings on a proposed center will likely take place in March.

Deltona Corp. has filed a request for a comprehensive plan amendment covering roughly 813 acres in Citrus County.



The planning and zoning board of St. Lucie County recently voted against recommending a developer’s proposal for rezoning a 1,200-acre parcel for multiple buildings around 60 feet tall.

Click here to view a map tracking different types of data centers.

Reichert said a big issue is local governments aren’t prepared for — nor have regulations for — these types of facilities.

“Part of what happened in Fort Meade is that at the time that the local government may be making decisions, they're only hearing from the data center developer, because the community may not be informed," Reichert said.

"There's not the same broad knowledge about the kinds of impacts that hyperscale data centers can have.”

But a report by Data Center Watch says local activism threatens to derail the U.S. data center boom by blocking or delaying projects adding up to $64 billion.

