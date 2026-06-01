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Pinellas beach renourishment will again be funded by the Army Corps after a decade-long standoff

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published June 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Long and wide stretch of white sandy beach with blue water to the left, blue umbrellas to the right all under a blue sky with fluffy white clouds.
Jessica Meszaros
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WUSF
After the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stopped funding a majority of beach renourishment in 2018, Pinellas County had to ask the White House for emergency funds to pay for new sand on storm-damaged and eroded beaches, like Redington Beach.

Construction easements from 100% of property owners within the beach nourishment project areas are still needed, but with less strict requirements.

Sand Key, Treasure Island, and St. Pete Beach will get fresh sand again in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after ending a decade-long stalemate Friday.

The federal agency has been financially assisting Pinellas County to renourish its beaches since 1966, historically covering two-thirds of the cost.

The initiative is important: protecting coastal infrastructure from storms and rising seas, preserving wildlife habitats for sea turtles and birds, and supporting local tourism economies.

Illustration of dunes and berms eroding after a storm. Left shows a rising mound with plants and slopes down to the blue water with arrows pointing to prestorm profile and storm surge effects.
Dune Book
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North Carolina Sea Grant
A cross section of a beach profile after it has experienced erosion from a storm event.

But in 2015, the Army Corps started asking beachside private property owners to permanently allow public access in areas replenished with new sand.

When the homeowners refused to sign easements, the agency stopped helping to pay after 2018. Unfortunately, the relationship stalled just before major hurricanes pounded the shorelines.

ALSO READ: Help could be on the way soon for Pinellas' storm-tossed beaches

"We were hit by Idalia, and then we were hit by Helene, and then Milton, and there was just nothing left,” said Kelli Hammer Levy with Pinellas Public Works.

The storms eroded the beaches so much, they lost a lot of endangered sea turtle nests last year.

"We did not have a good beach, and a lot of the nesting sea turtles nested right at the high tide line, so they got inundated with salt water, and unfortunately didn't hatch,” she said.

Woman with shoulder length light brown hair, dark glasses, a light blue collared shirt which says Pinellas County on the left. Behind her is a sandy beach with people sitting under a couple beach umbrellas and canopies leading to blue water and clear blue skies.
Jessica Meszaros
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WUSF
Kelly Hammer Levy, with Pinellas County Public Works, has been personally working for over a decade to compromise with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on its strict requirements for beach renourishment.

The county had to request emergency funds from the White House as a workaround to the Army Corps’ blockade.

“Because we had so much damage, we had to put down 2 million cubic yards of sand … it's enough to fill the Dali Museum, I think it was like 10 times. It's a huge, huge amount of sand,” Hammer Levy said.

“Normally, we don't put even nearly that much, because we do maintenance. That's the importance of maintenance.”

ALSO READ: Beachfront property owners and Army Corps at impasse over beach renourishment

It cost about $100 million to fix what was broken after so many years of no upkeep, but Hammer Levy said each renourishment cycle is usually in the range of $30 million to $50 million.

The Army Corps changed its tune recently, now offering temporary easements, instead of permanent ones, among other points with which it has become more flexible.

"I'm super excited that we found compromise, and I really, really hope that this helps move the needle for the residents who were not willing to sign an easement before,” she said.

Seven people standing behind a table with blue cloth with three others sitting down - one woman is holding up paper work. They are all sandwiched by American flag on the left and Florida flag on the right. Behind them is a window displaying blue-green water and blue skies.
Jessica Meszaros
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WUSF
Representatives from Pinellas County, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Congress officially signing a beach renourishment agreement on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Double Tree Beach Resort by Hilton in North Redington Beach.

Construction easements from beachfront property owners are still needed for 100% of the properties in the beach nourishment projects, Pinellas County’s website says.

And as of May, only 70% of properties in Sand Key have signed and recorded compliant easements.

The county plans to work toward getting everything squared away by the next beach renourishment, which is planned for 2030 with subsequent projects expected every five to six years.

Hammer Levy said the Sand Key project is eligible for that federal funding through 2043, plus any extensions.

“You see all these people out here having a great day,” she said standing on the wide, sandy shore of North Redington Beach. “But what I see us standing on is an engineered beach berm that serves as a wave break for the properties and the county behind it.”
Tags
Environment Pinellas BeachesBeach RenourishmentU.S. Army Corps of EngineersBeach Erosion
Jessica Meszaros
My main role for WUSF is to report on climate change and the environment, while taking part in NPR’s High-Impact Climate Change Team. I’m also a participant of the Florida Climate Change Reporting Network.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
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