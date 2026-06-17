Manatee County secures $6.1 million in federal funding for Anna Maria Island beach renourishment

Manatee County is getting $6.1 million in federal funding for beach renourishment efforts along a federally authorized segment of Anna Maria Island between Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach.

The funding, approved through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will support the placement of beach-compatible sand to replace shoreline losses caused by erosion and recent storm impacts. The project is 100 percent federally funded and requires no local financial match.

"These beaches serve as both a recreational asset and a critical first line of defense during coastal storms," said Commission Chair Tal Siddique. "This federal investment helps restore storm protection, preserve habitat and maintain one of Manatee County's most important natural resources without placing additional costs on local taxpayers."

The project area is part of the federally authorized Central Anna Maria Island Shore Protection Project, a long-standing partnership between Manatee County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The renourishment effort will replace sand lost during recent hurricanes and severe coastal storms and restore the federally authorized beach profile designed to reduce erosion and provide storm protection for the island.

Beach renourishment is a critical component of coastal resilience, helping protect shorelines, public infrastructure, businesses, homes and natural resources while maintaining the health and functionality of the beach system. By restoring storm-related losses, the project will help preserve the protective benefits of the beach for residents and visitors alike.

Construction schedules and project details will be coordinated through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Manatee County Natural Resources Department as planning and permitting activities move forward.

Copyright 2026 WGCU