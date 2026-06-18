Manatee approves funding to advance Anna Maria Island beach renourishment project

The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners has approved the allocation of $6.18 million in Tourist Development Tax (TDT) funding to advance a major beach renourishment and recovery project on Anna Maria Island following significant storm-related erosion caused by Hurricane Idalia in 2023 and Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton in 2024.

The funding will allow Manatee County to initiate construction activities in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the State of Florida while awaiting reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the State. The Board's action helps position the County to take advantage of a coordinated construction effort that is expected to generate substantial savings for local, state and federal partners.

The renourishment project will restore critically eroded shorelines within the federally authorized Central Beach Segment, extending from approximately 79th Street North in Holmes Beach to 5th Street South in Bradenton Beach, as well as shoreline areas at Cortez Beach and Coquina Beach.

Construction is currently scheduled for November 2026 through March/April 2027.

"By advancing these funds now, Manatee County can coordinate beach-recovery efforts with our state and federal partners, reducing overall construction costs while accelerating restoration of some of our community's most valuable coastal assets," said Charlie Hunsicker, Manatee County's Director of Natural Resources.

The coordinated project combines multiple restoration efforts into a single-construction mobilization, avoiding the need for separate contractor deployments and generating significant cost efficiencies. County officials estimate the collaborative approach will save approximately $4 million in mobilization costs while maximizing available state and federal funding opportunities.

As part of the project, the Board also approved agreements and easements required by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure compliance with federal construction and access requirements. These actions include acceptance and recording of temporary construction easements from the City of Bradenton Beach and the City of Holmes Beach, which will provide access needed to complete portions of the beach restoration work.

The beach renourishment effort is part of Manatee County's ongoing commitment to protecting coastal infrastructure, supporting tourism, enhancing storm resilience and preserving the beaches that serve as both recreational destinations and natural barriers during coastal-storm events.

For more information about Manatee County beach renourishment efforts, visit the County's website at mymanatee.org.

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