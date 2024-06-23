© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Locally-acquired case of dengue fever reported in Hillsborough County

Published June 23, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
Officials are working to prevent more cases by spraying for mosquitoes.

A person has been infected with dengue [Den-gay] fever in Hillsborough County.

Health officials say the disease was acquired locally, meaning it was likely transmitted through a mosquito bite.

Symptoms of dengue fever include a high fever, severe headache, eye pain and muscle and joint pain. It is rarely fatal.

Officials are working to prevent more cases by spraying for mosquitoes. People should avoid being bitten by wearing protective clothing and staying indoors when mosquitos are most active.

Residents should report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
