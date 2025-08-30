Facing an 'increased need,' OneBlood calls to donor for help

OneBlood is facing an "increased need" for donations this weekend.

The Southeast region's blood bank took to social media Tuesday, calling out for help in receiving more blood and platelets ahead of – and through – the Labor Day weekend.

"We're heading into a holiday weekend, and many times when holidays roll around, blood donations dip a little bit, and we need to make sure that they don't," said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of communications and public relations at OneBlood.

Blood supplies dip over holidays due to more people on the roadways, Forbes said.

On top of more people being active, OneBlood is coming off its weakest stretch of donations – the summer break. The blood bank receives 20% of its overall supply from schools when they're in session. When school is out for summer, the blood supply drops.

Ideally, OneBlood is hoping for donors on Friday. That's because it takes between 48 and 72 hours to process blood once it's been taken. If it's collected on Friday, it'll be in circulation by the end of the weekend, Forbes said.

"When you donate blood, it takes a couple of days before your blood is ready to go to a hospital. It needs to be tested, it needs to be processed, it needs to be delivered to a hospital," she said. "You don't want to wait for a tragedy to become a blood donor, because it's the people who are coming in just a few days before those horrible situations unfold, those are the donors whose blood is available on the shelf when these patients are being brought in."

OneBlood is also in need of platelets, which are used for trauma patients and cancer patients after chemotherapy.

According to OneBlood, 60% of the nation can give blood, but only 5% do. About 8% of the nation has the O-negative blood type – universal donors – and are the highest demand for hospitals. Forbes said that if someone doesn't know their blood type, they can find out with a donation.

Even if people are not able to come out this week, OneBlood is encouraging everyone to come out when they can.

"The need for blood does not stop," Forbes said.

To donate, you can book an appointment online or walk into any Big Red Bus or OneBlood Donor Center.



