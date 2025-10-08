Public health alert for ready-to-eat meals containing riced cauliflower that may be contaminated with listeria

A public health alert for U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service-inspected ready-to-eat meals produced by FreshRealm with riced cauliflower, that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes has been issued by the FSIS.

Based on current evidence, the products included in this public health alert are not related to any ongoing outbreak investigations. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:



Sold by Blue Apron: 13.05-oz. plastic tray packages labeled "DISH by Blue Apron Cheesy Chicken Mac with Vegetables" with lot codes 25240 and 25247. The product bears establishment number "P-3081."

Sold by Marley Spoon: 10.5-oz. packages labeled "BALANCE by Marley Spoon BBQ Sauce Beef Meatballs with Cheesy Cauliflower" with lot code 25255. The product bears establishment number "Est. 47718."

The problem was discovered when FreshRealm notified FSIS that the riced cauliflower used in these products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact FreshRealm's customer service hotline at 1-888-244-1562 or customerservice@freshrealm.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

