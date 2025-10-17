Publix recalls Rich & Creamy vanilla ice cream over allergen mix-up

Publix said on Wednesday it is recalling one lot of its Rich & Creamy vanilla ice cream because it may contain an undeclared egg allergen.

The product was distributed to some stores in Florida, excluding Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa, and Sarasota. It was also shipped to Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina.

People with egg allergies could face a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the product. However, Publix said all affected products have been removed from shelves and no illnesses have been reported.

The recall involves half-gallon containers marked “Sell by June 19, 2026 A,” which may contain Rich & Creamy French vanilla ice cream but have a mismatched lid. It has the UPC number 41415 03043.

Customers may return the ice cream for a refund, or contact Publix at 1-800-242-1227 or go to publix.com for more information.

