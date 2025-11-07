© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida lawmakers offer a bill that could lead to lawsuits over vaccine ads

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published November 6, 2025 at 10:33 PM EST
vaccine manufactering plant shows vials in a round assembly line
iStock

The measure would allow people to sue vaccine manufacturers if they are harmed by vaccines advertised in the state.

House and Senate Republicans on Wednesday filed proposals that could lead to lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers that advertise in Florida.

The identical bills (HB 339 and SB 408), filed by Rep. Monique Miller, R-Palm Bay, and Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, would allow people to sue manufacturers if they are harmed by vaccines advertised in the state.

The bills are filed for the 2026 legislative session, which will start in January.

They come amid widespread debate about vaccines, in part because leaders such as Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and U.S. Department of Health Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have expressed skepticism about at least some vaccines.
News Service of Florida
