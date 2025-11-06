© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
ESPN brings national attention to USF as Bulls make playoff push

WUSF | By Gabriel Velasquez Neira,
Daylina Miller
Published November 6, 2025 at 7:42 PM EST
a man with short brown hair and wearing a dark ESPN polo shirt speaks on camera in front of several USF students waving signs in the background.
1 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN33
ESPN's Matt Barrie hosted a live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon from the plaza outside the Marshall Student Center on the University of South Florida Tampa campus.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A man with short hair and wearing a green USF logo hoodie holds up a football ticket.
2 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN2
University of South Florida alum George Aoulianos shows off a ticket from the first ever USF Bulls football game on Sept. 6, 1997, passed down from his father.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Two men stand behind a table with a green USF Athletics cover. Students holding signs surround them.
3 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN3
ESPN's Matt Barrie spoke with USF Bulls coach Alex Golesh during a live pregame show on campus before USF's football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Hundreds of students cheering and waving signs surround a makeshift stage outside the marshall student center. The center of the stage has a USF Athletics table and several professional cameras, tripods, and lighting gear.
4 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN5
Hundreds of students showed up to cheer and wave signs during a live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast from ESPN Thursday afternoon before the USF Bulls game.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Two men stand behind a green USF Athletics table with football helmets and green and gold pom poms on it. They're surrounded by cheering and sign waving students.
5 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN4
ESPN's Tom Luginbill and Matt Barrie spoke during a live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the USF Bulls football game.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
ESPN's Matt Barrie moves through a throng of USF students on the Tampa campus Thursday to make his way to a mechical bull.
6 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN6
ESPN's Matt Barrie moves through a throng of USF students on the Tampa campus Thursday to make his way to a mechical bull.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A man wearing an ESPN polo shirt clumbs aboard a mechanical bull in the middle of a blowup arena.
7 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN7
ESPN's Matt Barrie climbs on top of a mechanical bull during a live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon on the USF campus before the Bulls football game.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Thomas Crawford, a member of the USF Coed Cheer team, shows off his mechanical bull-riding skills during a live ESPN show on campus.
8 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN8
Thomas Crawford, a member of the USF Coed Cheer team, shows off his mechanical bull-riding skills during a live ESPN show on campus.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A sign that says UTSA: Usually Terrible at Sports #GoBulls with a drawing of a purple roadrunner bird with an arrow through it and x's for eyes.
9 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN9
Students hold up signs during a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the USF Bulls football game.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A USF Cheerleader throws t-shirts to the crowd during a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the USF Bulls football game.
10 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN10
A USF Cheerleader throws t-shirts to the crowd during a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the USF Bulls football game.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Rocky the Bull pals around with students during a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the USF Bulls football game.
11 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN11
Rocky the Bull pals around with students during a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the USF Bulls football game.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Students hold up signs during a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the USF Bulls football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
12 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN12
Students hold up signs during a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the USF Bulls football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Members of the University of South Florida cheer team, dance team, and band participated in a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon on the Tampa Campus before the big game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
13 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN14
Members of the University of South Florida cheer team, dance team, and band participated in a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon on the Tampa Campus before the big game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Student wave signs at ESPN's live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon. The pregame show set up USF's prime-time football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
14 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN24
Student wave signs at ESPN's live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon. The pregame show set up USF's prime-time football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A student waves a white sign that says " your favorite quarterback skips class to watch byrum brown highlights."
15 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN15
A student waves a sign at ESPN's live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon, which set up USF's prime-time football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Students with green face and hair paint wave signs. One sign says "he scores on and off the field."
16 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN25
USF students gathered their signs and school spirit Thursday at the University of South Florida Tampa campus for a live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Students cheer and hold signs duringESPN's live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
17 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN2
Students cheer and hold signs duringESPN's live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
ESPN's Matt Barrie spoke with University of South Florida Bulls coach Alex Golesh during a live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
18 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN26
ESPN's Matt Barrie spoke with University of South Florida Bulls coach Alex Golesh during a live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A green sign that says "Bulls charge strong."
19 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN28
A USF lacrosse team member holds up a sign at live "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before USF's prime-time football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Student at a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon hold out their arms in hopes of catching a t-shirt thrown to the crowd.
20 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN29
Student at a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon hold out their arms in hopes of catching a t-shirt thrown to the crowd.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Hundreds of USF students, sports players, dance teams, and more attended a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon.
21 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN30
Hundreds of USF students, sports players, dance teams, and more attended a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Rocky the Bull shows off during a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the big football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
22 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN34
Rocky the Bull shows off during a live ESPN "SportsCenter on Campus" telecast Thursday afternoon before the big football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
USF Bulls coach Alex Golesh speaks with ESPN's Matt Barrie during a live show telecast from the plaza outside the Marshall Student Center on the Tampa campus.
23 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN35
USF Bulls coach Alex Golesh speaks with ESPN's Matt Barrie during a live show telecast from the plaza outside the Marshall Student Center on the Tampa campus.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
USF Bulls coach Alex Golesh shares a Tampa Cuban sandwich with ESPN's Matt Barrie during a live show telecast from the plaza outside the Marshall Student Center on the Tampa campus before the football game.
24 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN36
USF Bulls coach Alex Golesh shares a Tampa Cuban sandwich with ESPN's Matt Barrie during a live show telecast from the plaza outside the Marshall Student Center on the Tampa campus before the football game.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
ESPN's Matt Barrie hosted a live telecast show from the plaza outside the Marshall Student Center on the Tampa campus of USF Thursday.
25 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN39
ESPN's Matt Barrie hosted a live telecast show from the plaza outside the Marshall Student Center on the Tampa campus of USF Thursday.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Rocky the Bull and USF students and fans show thier excitement during a live ESPN telecast on the Tampa campus Thursday.
26 of 26  — USF Bulls ESPN40
Rocky the Bull and USF students and fans show thier excitement during a live ESPN telecast on the Tampa campus Thursday.
Daylina Miller / WUSF

ESPN Sportscenter visited the USF Tampa campus ahead of Thursday night's game with UTSA.

About 1,500 people crowded around a live ESPN broadcast set on the University of South Florida Tampa campus Thursday.

Students showed off their body paint, face paint, signs, bull hats and giant cut-out pictures heads of players as they chanted, “USF!”

The Bulls football team is usually overshadowed by larger programs in the state, like the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles.

But ahead of its nationally televised Thursday evening game against the University of San Antonio, cameras, lights, and ESPN television personality Matt Barrie were center stage as they set up shop near the Marshall Student Center.

“ USF has kind of gotten the attention themselves this college football season,” Barrie said. “[They] had some upsets in the early part of the year against Boise State and Florida. And so they're kind of culminating into a day like this with SportsCenter on campus because they're still in the playoff hunt.”

The national attention was a dream come true for some USF fans.

 Sophomore Josh Lefkowitz arrived about an hour and a half before the 2 p.m. broadcast in order to have some front row standing space.

“ (ESPN's) College GameDay helped me learn how to read,” Lefkowitz said. “I was reading the bottom ticker and that's what taught me how to read… I've always dreamed of either being on camera or behind the camera.”

The USF Herd of Thunder Marching Band, its coed cheer team, and all-girls cheer team were also present.

Mia Allen, a third-year student and cheerleader, said cheering for the team has been a blessing.

“College game day is an amazing experience, especially from our perspective,” Allen said. “I literally picked USF for cheerleading, and game days has ended up being one of my favorite things that we get to do every weekend."

And Rob Higgins, USF's CEO of Athletics, praised the students who turned out.

"This isn't a moment. It's a movement. These students have been incredible all season long,:" he said.

"Every opportunity, they have been showing up in a big way. They're not only showing up, but they're showing out, a lot of energy, their voices, the signs you see, it is truly incredible. And we're just so appreciative of the student body here."

Tags
Sports USFUniversity BeatUniversity of South FloridaUSF AthleticsUSF Football
Gabriel Velasquez Neira
Gabriel Velasquez Neira is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Gabriel Velasquez Neira
Daylina Miller
As WUSF’s multimedia reporter, I produce photos, videos, reels, social media content and more to complement our on-air and digital news coverage. It's more important than ever to meet people where they're at.
See stories by Daylina Miller
