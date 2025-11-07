Early defensive TDs jumpstart Bulls to a 55-23 blowout of UTSA

South Florida led 14-3 before its fastbreak offense even stepped onto the Raymond James Stadium field.

Once the unit went to work, with 2:07 to play in the first quarter, Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown took over, accounting for 348 total yards and three touchdowns in a 55-23 rout of Texas-San Antonio on Thursday night.

The win pushed the Bulls (7-2, 4-1) into a three-way tie in the American Conference with Memphis and North Texas, all a half-game behind Navy. More importantly, it kept USF's chances alive for a place in the conference championship game and a bid in the College Football Playoff.

Any of the 27,437 fans who arrived at their seats after the opening 10 seconds missed Tavin Ward's 40-yard, pick-6 of UTSA's Owen McCown on the first play from scrimmage.

ALSO READ: ESPN brings national attention to USF as Bulls make playoff push

On the ensuing drive, the Roadrunners drove to the USF 2-yard line. Then, Jarvis Lee sacked McCown for a 13-yard loss and forced a fumble. Fred Gaskin picked up the ball and ran it back 85 yards for a 14-0 lead.

"It was as unique of a first quarter as I have been a part of in my coaching career in terms of having the defense out there as long as we did," USF coach Alex Golesh said. "I never warmed an offensive back up during a TV timeout before, but we did it."

The USF defense kept things difficult for the Roadrunners, amassing six sacks and 12 tackles for loss, while limiting them 13 points through three quarters. UTSA running back Robert Henry, who was averaging 124 yards per game, was held to 27 yards by the Bulls.

"The way the defense played all the way up until the point we took the majority of the starters out was contagious, was powerful. They played together, they played with a purpose," Golesh said.

Meantime, Brown completed his first 10 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns, finishing 14 of 15 for 239 yards. On the ground, Brown was nearly untouchable, with nine carries for 100 yards.

"His process is so elite," Golesh said of Brown. "He's so self-aware, so conscious of what he feels like physically and mentally."

After UTSA got on the board with Michael Petro's 33-yard field goal late in the first quarter, five seconds into the second, Brown ran it in from 13 yards out to cap a 2:12 drive and make it 21-3. USF scored on its next three possessions, with drive times of 1:25, 0:32 and 1:30.

McCown threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Overmyer at 13:46 of the second quarter to make it 21-10, but the Roadrunners (4-5, 2-3) never got closer.

USF posted 417 yards on just 50 plays, averaging 9.4 yards per play. The Bulls also had more points than offensive plays.

The Bulls averaged 7.4 yards per run, posting 238 yards on the ground. Nykahi Davenport had 94 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns.

Keshaun Singleton led USF with 122 yards receiving on four catches for two touchdowns.

McCown threw for 200 yards and a touchdown and backup Brandon Tennison threw for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Next Saturday, USF travels to first-place Navy. The Bulls likely need close with wins over the Midshipmen, then UAB and Rice, to reach the American championship game. The five highest-ranked conference champions earn automatic bids to the CFP.