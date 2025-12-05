Legionnaires' disease cases on the rise in Orange County. Here's what we know

Cases of Legionnaires' disease are spreading in Orange County.

The county's latest count of confirmed cases increased to a total of 25 after results from the last week of November were made public. That's up 13 cases from the previous week, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This week, the department confirmed in an exchange with Democratic State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith that at least 14 of the confirmed cases were due to "gym exposure." The department did not name the facility.

Investigators conducted an assessment of the gym to examine possible contributing factors to the outbreak, such as "testing disinfectant levels, temperature, and pH of the premises' plumbing outlets and spa." Water and swab samples for Legionella testing were also collected, and the results are pending.

The gym's spa was closed due to violations found in a regulatory inspection of the pool and spa, the department said.

Screen shot / Florida Department of Health Bureau of Epidemiology / Florida Department of Health Bureau of Epidemiology A timeline of Legionnaires' disease confirmed cases in Orange County from 1995 to 2025.

The 25 cases in a month in Orange is a stark total compared to previous years. In November during the years 2020 to 2024, confirmed cases never exceeded four. In total this year, Orange has had 82 confirmed cases, the most reported in 30 years.

What is Legionnaires' disease?

Legionnaires' disease is an illness caused by the bacteria Legionella. The disease infects the lungs, causing pneumonia. Symptoms include body aches, head aches, shortness of breath, and fevers of 104 degrees or more. The exposure period is from two to 14 days, with most cases experiencing symptoms five to six days after exposure.

Legionella spreads by inhaling water particles from places like shower heads or hot tubs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is not spread through person-to-person contact.

Legionnaires in Orange County?

It has yet to be officially confirmed where the "gym exposure" outbreak occurred in the county.

Lora Macpherson, 64 of Ocoee, has attended a nearby gym for nearly two years. She says her trainer was sick on Nov. 18 during one of their sessions. She learned from him four days later he was in the hospital with a 105-degree fever.

Macpherson said the trainer returned to the gym this week and told her that his doctor had diagnosed him with Legionnaires' disease.

"My trainer had it, and I know that from his mouth," Macpherson said.

She's unsure if the Ocoee facility is where the outbreak occurred, but her trainer's experience concerns her.

"The only reason that I'm upset about anything, is that all they need to do is tell people and be transparent with what's going on," she said.

Macpherson said that she's received no notice from the gym. The facility does have one sign near the hot tub that states it is "temporarily out of service."

A manager at the facility confirmed it was working with the Department of Health but did not say whether it was related to Legionnaires' disease.

The health department told Central Florida Public Media it would not comment on an ongoing epidemiological investigation.

