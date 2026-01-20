© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Gov. DeSantis announces $20 million for nursing programs

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 20, 2026 at 5:19 PM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking about funding for nursing education in Pinellas County.
The Florida Channel
/
Screenshot
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking about funding for nursing education in Pinellas County.

The money will go toward the LINE program, which provides scholarships and financial assistance.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional funding Tuesday for a nursing pipeline program that provides scholarships.

The governor said the $20 million will go toward the Linking Industry to Nursing Education, or LINE, program. LINE provides matching funds to educational institutions to boost nursing education and address Florida's nursing shortage.

The program is a state-funded competitive grant program that offers dollar-for-dollar matching funds for student scholarships, faculty recruitment, equipment and simulation centers to boost nursing program capacity and graduates.

The total amount of LINE funding for this fiscal year, including the $20 million announced Tuesday, is $44.5 million.

Most of the additional money, about $14.5 million, will go to state colleges and private universities providing nursing education. The rest will go to Florida state universities with nursing programs.

Programs based in the Tampa Bay region are St. Pete College, Hillsborough State College, Florida Southern College, Pasco-Hernando State College, Polk State College, State College of Florida, Galen College.

Those with area campuses in the Tampa Bay region are AdventHealth University, Jersey College, Keiser University, Nova Southeastern University, Rasmussen University, South Florida State College

In Central Florida, $6.8 million will go to eight state colleges and private universities: AdventHealth University, Barry University, Daytona State College, Keiser University, Polk State College, Rasmussen University, Seminole State College and Valencia College.

Nursing programs at the University of Central Florida will receive another $737,500.

In a statement, Seminole State College celebrated the funding: "The funds from the State are used primarily for equipment purchases, faculty training, student scholarships and nursing licensure exam prep. This grant will also fund new loaner laptops for students in the nursing program."

DeSantis said initiatives like LINE are working. LINE started in 2022. It was established by Senate Bill 2524, with the goal of encouraging more young people to enter nursing.

"We're now producing 1,000 plus additional nurses than we were before, every year between our state colleges and our state universities. And so that's a meaningful increase," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said he saw firsthand the shortage of nurses and other healthcare professionals during the COVID pandemic, along with a nursing shortage driven by private nursing companies who poach nurses away from hospitals for short-term nursing stints in other states.

Plus, he said he heard a lot about the profession growing up at home, from a reliable firsthand source.

"My mother was a nurse for 40-some years. They weren't paying that much money then on these things. And she was very good, too," DeSantis said.

Watch the governor's press conference here announcing the additional funding for nursing education:  

The Florida Hospital Association predicts there will be a shortage in the state of almost 60,000 nurses by 2035.

The FHA says a number of factors, including high turnover and vacancy rates, burnout, high levels of stress, low exam pass rates and an aging population are all to blame for the shortage.

But Ray Rodrigues, chancellor of the State University System of Florida, said there are signs of hope. He oversees the state's public universities, including public universities with nursing programs.

Rodrigues said the system's passage rate for the NCLEX, the licensure exam for nurses, is 94%. The national passage rate is 92%. Even more important, he said, is that over 90% of bachelors in nursing student graduates in Florida find a job within one year of graduation.

"Larger programs, more students, greater capacity, higher graduation rates, higher passage rates, and higher employment rates. That's what is going to make the state strong and keep us strong," Rodrigues said.

Along with the LINE program, Florida also has a program called Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education or PIPELINE which offers performance based funding to public nursing education programs to boost nursing education, increase graduates, and improve NCLEX pass rates.

Read more about the schools that received funding below:

Institution
LINE Award Amount
AdventHealth University
$1,500,000
Barry University
$100,000
Broward College
$25,000
College of the Florida Keys
$100,000
Daytona State College
$1,000,000
Eastern Florida State College
$25,000
Florida Gateway College
$2,500,000
Florida SouthWestern State College
$238,914
Florida Southern College
$110,000
Galen College
$1,000,000
Hillsborough State College
$240,000
Indian River State College
$125,000
Jersey College
$610,000
Keiser University
$20,000
Miami Dade College
$269,000
Nova Southeastern University
$620,000
Northwest Florida State College
$7,500
Palm Beach State College
$153,500
Palm Beach Atlantic College
$50,000
Pasco-Hernando State College
$27,000
Pensacola State College
$35,000
Polk State College
$125,000
Rasmussen University
$2,887,500
Santa Fe College
$645,000
Seminole State College
$1,000,000
South Florida State College
$225,000
State College of Florida
$430,000
St. Petersburg College
$40,000
University of Miami
$250,000
Valencia College
$200,000
West Coast University
$25,000
Total
$14,583,414
 
 

University
Healthcare Partner
Amount
FIU
Memorial Healthcare System
$100,000
FIU
ALC Home Health
$10,000
FIU
Baptist Health South Florida
$480,000
FIU
Memorial Healthcare System
$20,000
UCF
AdventHealth
$350,000
UCF
Nemours Children's Health
$37,500
UCF
Orlando Health
$350,000
FGCU
David Lawrence Center
$25,000
FGCU
Lee Health System
$500,000
FGCU
NCH System
$50,000
UNF
Mayo Clinic in Florida
$385,800
USF
Empath Health
$25,000
USF
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
$122,857
USF
Moffitt Cancer Center
$50,000
USF
Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital
$25,000
USF
Sunshine Health
$25,000
USF
Tampa General Hospital
$500,000
FAMU
HCA Healthcare
$375,000
UWF
Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital
$155,000
UWF
Santa Rosa Medical Center
$37,800
UWF
Baptist Health Care Pensacola
$20,000
Total
$3,643,957

The University/Healthcare Partner grants total $6 million, including programs not listed here. Source: Florida Department of Education
Copyright 2026 Central Florida Public Media
Health News Florida Ron DeSantisNursingFlorida Colleges
Danielle Prieur
