Gov. DeSantis announces $20 million for nursing programs

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional funding Tuesday for a nursing pipeline program that provides scholarships.

The governor said the $20 million will go toward the Linking Industry to Nursing Education, or LINE, program. LINE provides matching funds to educational institutions to boost nursing education and address Florida's nursing shortage.

The program is a state-funded competitive grant program that offers dollar-for-dollar matching funds for student scholarships, faculty recruitment, equipment and simulation centers to boost nursing program capacity and graduates.

The total amount of LINE funding for this fiscal year, including the $20 million announced Tuesday, is $44.5 million.

Most of the additional money, about $14.5 million, will go to state colleges and private universities providing nursing education. The rest will go to Florida state universities with nursing programs.

Programs based in the Tampa Bay region are St. Pete College, Hillsborough State College, Florida Southern College, Pasco-Hernando State College, Polk State College, State College of Florida, Galen College.

Those with area campuses in the Tampa Bay region are AdventHealth University, Jersey College, Keiser University, Nova Southeastern University, Rasmussen University, South Florida State College

In Central Florida, $6.8 million will go to eight state colleges and private universities: AdventHealth University, Barry University, Daytona State College, Keiser University, Polk State College, Rasmussen University, Seminole State College and Valencia College.

Nursing programs at the University of Central Florida will receive another $737,500.

In a statement, Seminole State College celebrated the funding: "The funds from the State are used primarily for equipment purchases, faculty training, student scholarships and nursing licensure exam prep. This grant will also fund new loaner laptops for students in the nursing program."

DeSantis said initiatives like LINE are working. LINE started in 2022. It was established by Senate Bill 2524, with the goal of encouraging more young people to enter nursing.

"We're now producing 1,000 plus additional nurses than we were before, every year between our state colleges and our state universities. And so that's a meaningful increase," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said he saw firsthand the shortage of nurses and other healthcare professionals during the COVID pandemic, along with a nursing shortage driven by private nursing companies who poach nurses away from hospitals for short-term nursing stints in other states.

Plus, he said he heard a lot about the profession growing up at home, from a reliable firsthand source.

"My mother was a nurse for 40-some years. They weren't paying that much money then on these things. And she was very good, too," DeSantis said.

Watch the governor's press conference here announcing the additional funding for nursing education:

The Florida Hospital Association predicts there will be a shortage in the state of almost 60,000 nurses by 2035.

The FHA says a number of factors, including high turnover and vacancy rates, burnout, high levels of stress, low exam pass rates and an aging population are all to blame for the shortage.

But Ray Rodrigues, chancellor of the State University System of Florida, said there are signs of hope. He oversees the state's public universities, including public universities with nursing programs.

Rodrigues said the system's passage rate for the NCLEX, the licensure exam for nurses, is 94%. The national passage rate is 92%. Even more important, he said, is that over 90% of bachelors in nursing student graduates in Florida find a job within one year of graduation.

"Larger programs, more students, greater capacity, higher graduation rates, higher passage rates, and higher employment rates. That's what is going to make the state strong and keep us strong," Rodrigues said.

Along with the LINE program, Florida also has a program called Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education or PIPELINE which offers performance based funding to public nursing education programs to boost nursing education, increase graduates, and improve NCLEX pass rates.

Read more about the schools that received funding below:

Institution

LINE Award Amount

AdventHealth University

$1,500,000

Barry University

$100,000

Broward College

$25,000

College of the Florida Keys

$100,000

Daytona State College

$1,000,000

Eastern Florida State College

$25,000

Florida Gateway College

$2,500,000

Florida SouthWestern State College

$238,914

Florida Southern College

$110,000

Galen College

$1,000,000

Hillsborough State College

$240,000

Indian River State College

$125,000

Jersey College

$610,000

Keiser University

$20,000

Miami Dade College

$269,000

Nova Southeastern University

$620,000

Northwest Florida State College

$7,500

Palm Beach State College

$153,500

Palm Beach Atlantic College

$50,000

Pasco-Hernando State College

$27,000

Pensacola State College

$35,000

Polk State College

$125,000

Rasmussen University

$2,887,500

Santa Fe College

$645,000

Seminole State College

$1,000,000

South Florida State College

$225,000

State College of Florida

$430,000

St. Petersburg College

$40,000

University of Miami

$250,000

Valencia College

$200,000

West Coast University

$25,000

Total

$14,583,414







University

Healthcare Partner

Amount

FIU

Memorial Healthcare System

$100,000

FIU

ALC Home Health

$10,000

FIU

Baptist Health South Florida

$480,000

FIU

Memorial Healthcare System

$20,000

UCF

AdventHealth

$350,000

UCF

Nemours Children's Health

$37,500

UCF

Orlando Health

$350,000

FGCU

David Lawrence Center

$25,000

FGCU

Lee Health System

$500,000

FGCU

NCH System

$50,000

UNF

Mayo Clinic in Florida

$385,800

USF

Empath Health

$25,000

USF

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

$122,857

USF

Moffitt Cancer Center

$50,000

USF

Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital

$25,000

USF

Sunshine Health

$25,000

USF

Tampa General Hospital

$500,000

FAMU

HCA Healthcare

$375,000

UWF

Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital

$155,000

UWF

Santa Rosa Medical Center

$37,800

UWF

Baptist Health Care Pensacola

$20,000

Total

$3,643,957



The University/Healthcare Partner grants total $6 million, including programs not listed here. Source: Florida Department of Education

