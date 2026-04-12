For first time in months Florida's measles cases stay flat

The number of measles cases in Florida has paused for the first time in months.

According data from the Department of Health, there have been 144 cases of reported measles since April 4, the same number of reported measles cases as the previous weekly count on March 28.

There have been no new cases in Collier County, the epicenter of a measles outbreak that began in January at Ave Maria University, since March 28.

The number of reported cases out of Collier has remained steady at 106, with the majority of cases affecting those 15 to 24 years old.

Florida now ranks fourth in the country as the state with the most measles cases for 2026. Ahead of the Sunshine State are Texas, with 174; Utah, with 403; and South Carolina, with 698.

There have been 1,768 cases of measles in the United States in 2026, according to the U.S. Measles Tracker, a dashboard hosted by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.