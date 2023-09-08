Here's a list of events commemorating the 22nd anniversary of 9/11

Various memorial events are taking place across the Tampa Bay area through Monday for the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Saturday, September 9

Remembrance Day 9/11 Ceremony, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: The Zephyrhills Museum of Military History will host an event paying tribute to those that lost their lives on Sept. 11 and in ensuing military operations. The museum will remain open throughout the day for exploration, indoor/outdoor displays, exhibits and more. The Zephyrhills Museum of Military History, 39444 South Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL, 33542.

Miniature Flag Planting Tribute, 9:15 a.m.: Students, faculty, staff and other volunteers will plant 2,977 miniature United States flags in the campus courtyard to commemorate those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks. USF Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Monday, September 11, 2023

9/11 Remembrance Event, 8:30 a.m.: USF Sarasota-Manatee's annual Sept. 11 event has been moved to the Sarasota National Cemetery due to dormitory construction on campus. The event will feature speeches, patriotic music, a moment of silence and a 21-gun salute. To RSVP, visit the USF webpage for the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Patriot Plaza, Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 S.R. 72, Sarasota.

The Tampa Bay Meal Pack for 9/11 Day, 9:00 a.m.: AmeriCorps and the nonprofit 9/11 Day are co-hosting a volunteer meal packing drive to provide Feeding Tampa Bay with healthy, non-perishable meals. More than 30 million Americans participate annually in 9/11 Day events across the nation by volunteering, supporting charities, and doing good deeds. Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, FL 33617.

Palm Harbor 9/11 Ceremony, 10:00 a.m.: The memorial service will include words from keynote speaker John Norman, retired FDNY Deputy Asst. Chief and 9/11 first responder. Curlew Hills will also shine a pair of twin Memorial Light beams more than 1,000 feet in the sky on Sept. 9, 10 & 11 from 8-10 p.m. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens,1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, 34683.

14th Annual Honoring Our Heroes (Remembering the Day), 5:30 p.m.: The Polk County Veteran's Council is partnering with Polk County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies to host a Freedom Walk honoring 9/11 Polk County first responders and paying tribute to those who lost their lives during the attacks. The walk will be followed by a service honoring the community’s local heroes. Registration for the race begins at 4:30 p.m. 1-35 4th St NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881.

