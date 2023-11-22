onePULSE Foundation trustees vote to dissolve nonprofit

onePULSE Foundation announced early Wednesday morning that it’s dissolving.

The nonprofit’s trustees voted on Tuesday night to initiate the transfer of assets, and to dissolve the group.

In a statement, onePULSE says, “We have been challenged by unexpected and definitive events, among them the inability to secure a full donation of the Pulse nightclub site from the property owners and a global pandemic that brought with it critical limits and many unanticipated consequences, that ultimately impacted our fundraising efforts.”

The nonprofit has offered the city of Orlando and Orange County access to all of its planning and design materials for a Pulse Museum.

It will also transfer programs and events like the 49 Legacy Scholarship program and CommUNITY Rainbow run to other local organizations.

The news follows Orange County sending onePULSE a cease-and-desist letter claiming it had entered into unauthorized lease agreements using tourist development tax dollars.

The City of Orlando purchased the site of the original Pulse nightclub last month for $2 million dollars, with plans to establish a permanent memorial at the site.

