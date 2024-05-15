© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Vigil scheduled in honor of the eight lives lost in the Marion County bus crash

WUFT | By Liana Handler
Published May 15, 2024 at 11:21 AM EDT
Fire trucks parked on the side of a road. On their side reads "Marion County Fire Rescue." In the background are emergency personnel surrounding a white school bus overturned on its side.
Alan Youngblood/AP
/
FR171761 AP
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 near Dunnellon, Fla. The Florida Highway Patrol says a bus carrying farmworkers in central Florida has overturned, killing several people and injuring other passengers. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Eight bus passengers were killed and over 40 injured Tuesday when a bus crashed on State Road 40.

Multiple groups have joined to hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in Ocala to remember the eight bus passengers killed Tuesday morning.

The Ocala Farm Ministry, the Farmworker Association of Florida and the Orlando Consulate of Mexico scheduled the event for 6 p.m. at 489 NW 110 Ave. in Ocala.

Over 40 others were injured after Bryan Maclean Howard crossed the center line in his truck on State Road 40 and sideswiped the bus, authorities said.

A graphic featuring a pair of hands holding a lit candle in a dark room. Above it reads "Candlelight Vigil." Below it reads "8 Migrant Workers. Join us to honor and remember the lives of those lost during the fatal bus accident Tuesday May 14 in Ocala, FL. 489 NW 110th Ave. Ocala, FL 33482. May 15, 2024. 6 pm." At the bottom of the graphic are the logos for The Ocala Farm Ministry, Farmworker Association of Florida and the Mexican Consulate in Orlando.

