Historic ocean liner SS United States heads to Florida to be world's largest artificial reef

A historic, aging ocean liner that Okaloosa County plans to turn into the world’s largest artificial reef departed from south Philadelphia’s Delaware River waterfront on Wednesday, marking the opening segment of its final voyage.

The SS United States, a 1,000-foot vessel that shattered the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952, is being towed to Mobile, Alabama, for planned prep work before officials eventually sink it off Gulf Coast near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area.

The move comes about four months after the conservancy that oversees the ship and its landlord resolved a years-old rent dispute. Officials initially planned to move the vessel last November, but that was delayed due to concerns from the U.S. Coast Guard that the ship wasn't stable enough to make the trip.

Okaloosa County purchased the ship for $1 million as part of a $10 million project to establish it as a diving and fishing destination. The reef is expected to benefit marine life and attract tourism to the Panhandle.

Okaloosa officials hope it will become a barnacle-encrusted standout among the county’s more than 500 artificial reefs and a signature diving attraction that could generate millions of dollars annually in local tourism spending for scuba shops, charter boats and hotels.

A museum and visitors center will be built on the coast, displaying artifacts from the ship, including its funnels and radar mast.

In Mobile, the ship undergo a 12-month environmental process to remove hazardous materials and prepare it for submerging.

The SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops.

Its maiden voyage broke the transatlantic speed record in both directions when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph. The Associated Press reported from aboard the ship. The ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary’s time by 10 hours.

“The ship will forever symbolize our nation’s strength, innovation, and resilience,” said Susan Gibbs, president of the SS United States Conservancy and granddaughter of the naval architect who designed the vessel. "We wish her ‘fair winds and following seas’ on her historic journey to her new home.”

The SS United States became a reserve ship in 1969 and later bounced to various private owners who hoped to redevelop it. But they eventually found their plans too expensive or poorly timed, leaving the vessel looming for years on south Philadelphia’s Delaware River waterfront.

WUWF's Christina Andrew contributed to this report.



