© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Charlotte joins Sarasota and four other counties with burn bans due to drought conditions

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 25, 2025 at 9:29 PM EST
WGCU

The Charlotte County Commission has imposed a ban on all outdoor burning, including the use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers.

The Charlotte County Commission has imposed a ban on all outdoor burning, including the use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers, due to ongoing drought conditions and increased fire risk.

Burn bans also remain in effect in Sarasota, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Highlands counties.

Charlotte Fire Chief Jason Fair recommended the ban, citing the potential for extreme fire behavior resulting from current drought conditions, which could cause fires to ignite easily, burn intensely and spread rapidly.

The ban prohibits recreational fires, the burning of yard waste, and pile burning for land clearing. Agricultural and silvicultural controlled burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service are exempt. Commercial and permitted fireworks displays may be allowed on a case-by-case basis with approval from the local fire marshal.

The burn ban will remain in effect until the commission votes to lift it.

The Sarasota County order was issued Dec. 28 and will lift after the drought index falls below 500 for seven consecutive days. The index, which ranges from zero to 800, takes temperature into account, and increases each day without rain and decreases when it rains.

Copyright 2025 WGCU

Tags
Local / State FireFireBurning BanCharlotte CountySarasota County
WGCU Staff
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now