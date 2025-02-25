Charlotte joins Sarasota and four other counties with burn bans due to drought conditions

The Charlotte County Commission has imposed a ban on all outdoor burning, including the use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers, due to ongoing drought conditions and increased fire risk.

Burn bans also remain in effect in Sarasota, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Highlands counties.

Charlotte Fire Chief Jason Fair recommended the ban, citing the potential for extreme fire behavior resulting from current drought conditions, which could cause fires to ignite easily, burn intensely and spread rapidly.

The ban prohibits recreational fires, the burning of yard waste, and pile burning for land clearing. Agricultural and silvicultural controlled burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service are exempt. Commercial and permitted fireworks displays may be allowed on a case-by-case basis with approval from the local fire marshal.

The burn ban will remain in effect until the commission votes to lift it.

The Sarasota County order was issued Dec. 28 and will lift after the drought index falls below 500 for seven consecutive days. The index, which ranges from zero to 800, takes temperature into account, and increases each day without rain and decreases when it rains.

