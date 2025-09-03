'Come on down!' Hundreds audition in South Florida to get on 'The Price Is Right'

For some, it helped them to learn English. For others, it brought their family together. Some just needed a new washer and dryer.

Whatever the reason, hundreds of wannabe "The Price Is Right" contestants lined up outside a car dealership in Broward beginning at 6 a.m. this past Friday.

We may be in the age of streaming and TikTok, but the iconic CBS daytime game show is still a staple for many — and the opportunity hear their names called to "Come on down!" and meet host Drew Carey remains a lifelong dream.

Fans waited for hours outside Toyota of Hollywood for their shot to impress producers in a casting call for the longest running game show on U.S. television.

Only two will be selected to travel to Los Angeles, see the show live — and potentially be picked to "Come on down!" and play the game.

That includes Tracy Lovell, a third-grade teacher who uses the show to teach her students how to round to the nearest dollar. But it's more than just a helpful teaching tool for Lovell — it's a family tradition.

" I watched it with my great-grandma, rolled it down with my grandma and now I started it off with my son," she said. "It just helps me feel closer to them."

Rodney Jean arrived around 10 a.m. He was one of last year's winners, and not only did he go to see the show, he got selected to play and won some big prizes.

" I won a TV. I won two cars. I won some money. It was a dream come true, man. The highlight of my life, so far. It was amazing," he said.

Carlton Gillespie / WLRN / WLRN Rodney Jean, one of last year's winners, poses with a group of hopeful contestants who recognized him from his appearance on "The Price Is Right."

As a participant, he's unable to be on the show again for 10 years, but that didn't stop him from coming out to support, offer advice — and take pictures with the superfans in line who recognized him.

" I'm telling people you gotta bring the positive energy, positive fun. Just have fun with it. Be yourself and do something that's gonna stand out because that's what the producers are looking for," he said.

Contestants are asked for their name and where they are from, what their favorite game from the show is, why they think they'd be a good contestant, and what prizes they'd like to win. They end the audition by giving a hearty "Come on down!" and just like that, their audition is over.

Eman Ziadeh was there with her daughter Jenine. A self-certified superfan, Eman emigrated to the United States from the Palestinian territories in 1983.

She was 16 years old, and didn't speak English, so she would tape and watch episodes of the show to help her learn the language. When she had a family of her own, she passed her love of the show on to Jenine, who said if chosen she'd give her spot to her mother.

" I don't think most people are close to their parents anymore, and at least I have that relationship with her. And if I could give anything back to her, I would love to do that," said Jenine.

Producers say it will take around 45 days to sort through all the potential contestants and select the two winners.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

