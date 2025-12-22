AAA’s Tow-to-Go offers free rides for impaired drivers during the holidays

AAA is again offering free, confidential rides and tows for impaired drivers beginning Wednesday and running through the holidays.

The Tow to Go program is open to AAA members and nonmembers. The service will send a tow truck to take the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

“With so many different holiday parties going on, we just want to discourage people from getting behind the wheel while they’re impaired,” AAA spokesman Mike Jenkins said in a news release. “If you're in a situation where you're tempted to drive impaired, don't do it. Put your keys down, pick up your phone and call AAA.”

The service is designed as a last-resort safety net when other options, like a designated driver or rideshare, fall through, the auto club said. It can’t be scheduled in advance.

“Have a plan in place before you party,” Jenkins said. “That means identifying a designated driver or downloading that ridesharing app on your phone.”

According to AAA, alcohol-impaired driving is involved in nearly one-third of U.S. traffic deaths. In 2023 alone, over 12,000 people died in alcohol-related crashes, one every 42 minutes.

Tow to Go can be accessed overnights from 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Jan. 2 by calling toll-free, 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).

