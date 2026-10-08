Frank J. Dewane, longtime bishop of Catholic Diocese of Venice, dies at age 76

The Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, who led the Catholic Diocese of Venice for nearly two decades, died Wednesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was 76.

Dewane, who had served as bishop emeritus since retiring in May, died surrounded by family and close friends, the diocese said.

He was appointed coadjutor bishop by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 and became the diocese’s second bishop in January 2007. The 10-county diocese has about 260,000 Catholics.

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“Bishop Dewane leaves behind a remarkable legacy of faithful service to the Church,” Bishop Emilio E. Biosca Agüero, who succeeded Dewane in July, said in a statement. “His years as a priest and bishop were marked by a sincere love for Christ, His Church, and the people entrusted to his pastoral care, especially those most in need.”

Dewane submitted his resignation at age 75, as required by the church, and Pope Leo XIV accepted it on May 13. He continued as the diocese’s apostolic administrator until July 11, when Biosca Agüero was installed as his successor. Dewane then became bishop emeritus.

Dewane was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Green Bay in 1988 and served in leadership roles for the Holy See, including at its mission to the United Nations in New York and at the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace in Rome. Before entering the seminary, he worked for NBC in Moscow and for a PepsiCo subsidiary in New York.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

