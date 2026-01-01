Maria Avlonitis

I moved to Seminole, Florida, over 10 years ago, but I still consider myself a Florida native.

I spent my late high school years and time at St. Petersburg College working at restaurants whenever I wasn’t in school. If you’re an avid bagel or pasta fan, you might have had me as your server or barista somewhere around Indian Rocks Beach.

My experience working in the food industry is what got me into journalism. I met thousands of locals and tourists during my years as a waitress and server, and I quickly learned that every person has a story to share; it’s just a matter of asking the right questions and knowing how to listen.

Storytelling was a huge part of my upbringing and culture — from getting my family’s attention at the dinner table or a way to connect with a stranger after taking their order. I’m ecstatic to make a career out of talking to new people and sharing their stories, and I’m beyond excited to start here, in my home area.

I just graduated from the University of Florida with my bachelor's degree in journalism. During my time at UF, I worked as a reporter and editor at both WUFT-FM, north central Florida’s NPR affiliate, and The Independent Florida Alligator, UF’s independent student newspaper. I was also a reporter and anchor for WUFT-TV's First at Five show.

My reporting took me to a lot of places, including protests, aboard a fishing charter, into people’s backyards, secluded parks, art galleries, higher education meetings and an execution. I can’t wait to see where my reporting takes me here in Tampa Bay.

When I’m not working, you can catch me reading a book, swimming at the beach or walking my dog.

If you want to follow my work, you can check out my Instagram @mariaavlonitis.media