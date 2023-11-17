Hurricane experts share tips on post-Idalia recovery

As Hurricane Idalia approached Florida’s Gulf Coast, we talked with experts about how to stay safe and how to navigate the aftermath of the storm.

We discussed some of the biggest challenges following a hurricane, like a lack of power and getting information when cell phone and internet service is down. And we discussed what Hurricane Ian taught us, especially about storm surge.

Host Matthew Peddie was joined by:



Tom Frazer , dean of the University of South Florida College of Marine Science and executive director of the Florida Flood Hub for Applied Research and Innovation based at USF.

Carrie Stevenson , Coastal Sustainability Agent for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences in Escambia County.

Elizabeth Dunn, an instructor at the University of South Florida College of Public Health who specializes in community resilience and disaster mitigation, preparedness and response for vulnerable populations.

