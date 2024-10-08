Untangling the complicated issues of immigration

People have strong opinions about immigration. During this presidential election campaign, anxieties over America’s broken immigration system, and hopes the election might bring change, are top of mind for many voters.

Some are worried about border security. Others are concerned about the rise in xenophobic rhetoric directed at immigrants.

Immigration law is complex. And so is the way the immigration system works and doesn’t work. And it’s not just immigrant communities who are affected. On this special episode of Florida Matters, we take a bit more time than usual to explore the impact of our immigration system on the Sunshine State.

Among the voices heard are a DACA recipient whose parents came to the U.S. from Peru and a berry farmer who relies on immigrant workers during harvest season.

We also recognize that Hurricane Milton is bearing down on Florida’s Gulf Coast. And it’s only magnified by the reality that the greater Tampa Bay region was just starting to recover from Hurricane Helene. We take a moment in the beginning of this episode to reflect on that.

