New Florida law threatens labor unions, and six years since Parkland 

Public sector unions face decertification threat under new Florida law

A WLRN investigation looks into how a new state law is eliminating labor unions that had represented tens of thousands of state and public government workers. The law requires most public sector unions to have at least 60% of their members pay dues — and if not, the unions have to be re-certified. We hear from the reporter behind that investigation as well as the law’s sponsor in the Florida House.

Guests:

Danny Rivero , investigative reporter for WLRN News.

, investigative reporter for WLRN News. Rep. Dean Black, Member of the Florida House of Representatives (R-Nassau and part of Duval County).



Six years after Parkland

Six years ago, the deadliest high school shooting in America happened in Florida. 17 people were killed and 17 were injured when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Victims, families and neighbors gathered on Wednesday to remember those lost and hurt. WLRN Reporter Gerard Albert was there and shared their story.

For years, the National Rifle Association has served as a bulwark against gun regulations even as some experts say gun violence has reached epidemic levels. After three decades of leadership, Wayne LaPierre resigned from the NRA. As WLRN’s Kate Payne reports, his departure is thanks in part to the movement started by student survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

