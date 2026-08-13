Where are they now? Kanika Tomalin, Ph.D, health advocate and cookbook author

This summer, The Zest Podcast is checking in with some past guests. In 2020, St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin released a cookbook called "St. Pete Eats." Today she is the president and CEO of Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg .

Tomalin, who holds a doctorate degree in law and policy, chatted with Dalia Colón in 2020. They caught up again in July of this year at her office in South St. Pete.

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