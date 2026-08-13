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The Zest Podcast

Where are they now? Kanika Tomalin, Ph.D, health advocate and cookbook author

Published August 13, 2026 at 3:00 AM EDT
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This summer, The Zest Podcast is checking in with some past guests. In 2020, St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin released a cookbook called "St. Pete Eats." Today she is the president and CEO of Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg.

Tomalin, who holds a doctorate degree in law and policy, chatted with Dalia Colón in 2020. They caught up again in July of this year at her office in South St. Pete.

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Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors

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