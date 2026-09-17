Bites around the Bay: Buccaneers chefs series returns to RayJay
We love classic stadium food as much as the next person. But this season at Raymond James Stadium, you might want to skip the chicken tenders and nachos in favor of some one-of-a-kind culinary creations. The Tampa Bay BuccaneersChef Seriesreturns, inviting award-winning local chefs to feature signature dishes for purchase at select home games.
In this bonus episode,The Zest’s brand manager and football foodie, Alexandria Ebron, gives us a preview.
- Sept. 20 vs. Browns: Jazzy’s BBQ
- Sept. 27 vs. Vikings: inbetweendays
- Oct. 4 vs. Packers: Tacos Las Californias
- Oct. 18 vs. Vikings: Kinjo
- Nov. 1 vs. Falcons: Taco Riendo
- Nov. 30 vs. Panthers: Flan Factory
- Dec. 6 vs. Chargers: Columbia Restaurant (Hi,Andrea Gonzmart Williams!)
- Dec. 20 vs. Saints: Cheeky’s (Hey,Nate Siegel!)
- Jan. 3 vs. Rams: Louis Pappas
Which game day dish scored a touchdown with you? Let us know on Facebook and Instagram pages.
Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors