Bites around the Bay: Buccaneers chefs series returns to RayJay

We love classic stadium food as much as the next person. But this season at Raymond James Stadium, you might want to skip the chicken tenders and nachos in favor of some one-of-a-kind culinary creations. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chef Series returns, inviting award-winning local chefs to feature signature dishes for purchase at select home games.

In this bonus episode,The Zest’s brand manager and football foodie, Alexandria Ebron , gives us a preview.



Which game day dish scored a touchdown with you? Let us know on Facebook and Instagram pages.

Transcription

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