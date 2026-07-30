Where are they now? Chef Marques Clark of YES CHEF Village

This summer, we'rechecking in with some past Zest guests.

Marques Clark grew up in South St. Petersburg, in a neighborhood considered to be a food desert. He went on to study culinary arts and as an adult founded the nonprofit YES CHEF Village . Dalia first spoke with Chef Marques when he visited the WUSF studio in 2024. She caught up with him again in June 2026.

Thanks to our friends at Florida Matters Live & Local for sharing this conversation.

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Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors