© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo of The Zest Podcast
The Zest Podcast

Where are they now? Chef Marques Clark of YES CHEF Village

Published July 30, 2026 at 3:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This summer, we'rechecking in with some past Zest guests.

Marques Clark grew up in South St. Petersburg, in a neighborhood considered to be a food desert. He went on to study culinary arts and as an adult founded the nonprofit YES CHEF Village. Dalia first spoke with Chef Marques when he visited the WUSF studio in 2024. She caught up with him again in June 2026.

Thanks to our friends at Florida Matters Live & Local for sharing this conversation.

Transcription

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors

Tags
The Zest Podcast The Zest Podcast
Stay Connected