Where are they now? Chef René Valenzuela of René’s Mexican Kitchen

This summer, we're checking in with some past Zest guests.

René Valenzuela is the founder and former owner of the popular local chain Taco Bus. He owned several restaurants in his native Monterrey, Mexico, before moving to the United States in 1995. In 2018, Chef René was badly burned and nearly died after a gas explosion in his food truck.

Chef René chatted with The Zest’s original host, Robin Sussingham, in 2020. And in June 2026, host Dalia caught up with him at a picnic table at his René's Mexican Kitchen food trailer on Tampa’s bustling Nebraska Avenue, adjacent to Southern Brewing & Winery.

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