Florida Senate committee to get update on Medicaid redetermination process

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published October 3, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT

The Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee is scheduled to hear presentations from AHCA, DCF and Florida Healthy Kids Corp.

A state Senate committee next week will receive information about what are known as Medicaid “redeterminations” after enrollment in the health are program dropped by more than 500,000 people from April to August.

The decrease came after the end of a federal public health emergency stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. During the emergency, states were unable to remove people from Medicaid rolls, which meant some beneficiaries stayed in the program while no longer meeting income-eligibility criteria.

But with the emergency ending this spring, states started a controversial process of trying to redetermine eligibility.

In Florida, enrollment dropped from 5,778,536 in April to 5,254,460 in August, data on the Agency for Health Care Administration website showed.

The Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee will hear presentations Oct. 11 from AHCA, the Department of Children & Families and the Florida Healthy Kids Corp. about redeterminations, according to a calendarpublished Monday.

