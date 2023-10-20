© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida lawmakers will return to the Capitol to impose new sanctions on Iran

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published October 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
Updated October 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT
Ron DeSantis pointing and talking into a microphone at a podium
Phil Sears
/
AP
Gov. Ron DeSantis will bring lawmakers back to Tallahassee for a special session to impose additional sanctions on Iran.

The special session is being called because Iran supports Hamas who attacked Israel two weeks ago, though no government worldwide has offered direct evidence supporting that Iran orchestrated the attack.

Florida lawmakers will return for a special session to impose additional sanctions against Iran, express support for Israel and provide additional security to protect Jewish institutions in Florida, House and Senate leaders announced Friday.

The session will also take up issues like hurricane relief, property insurance and providing more money for special needs students. Presidential candidate and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supports brining lawmakers back to the Capitol to address the issues rather than wait for the January start of the annual session.

“Following the horrific atrocities committed by Iranian-backed terrorist group Hamas against Israel, I am calling on the Florida Legislature to act swiftly to ensure our state does not send a penny to the Iranian terror state,” DeSantis said in a news release.

The four-day session will begin Nov. 6.

The special session was called because Iran supports Hamas militants who attacked Israel two weeks ago, though no government worldwide has offered direct evidence supporting that Iran orchestrated the attack.

Florida already has sanctions against companies that directly do business with Iran and six other “countries of concern,” including Cuba, China and Russia. The U.S. federal government has imposed sanctions against Iran for decades.

The announcement comes after DeSantis made efforts to bring Floridians home from Israel, declared a state of emergency and sent airplanes loaded with supplies for the country.

Updated: October 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT
This story was updated with the House and Senate calling for the special session to impose sanctions on Iran and other issues.
Tags
Politics / Issues Ron DeSantisFlorida LegislatureIranIsrael
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now