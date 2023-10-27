© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bills call for Florida to study Medicaid expansion for young adults

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published October 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
iStock

The measures are focused on people ages 18 to 26 who cannot obtain health insurance through parents or employers and do not meet income-eligibility criteria for Medicaid.

A House Democrat filed a proposal Thursday that calls for the state to study expanding the Medicaid program to offer coverage to people ages 18 to 26 who might not otherwise be able to have health insurance.

Rep. Hillary Cassel, D-Dania Beach, filed the proposal (HB 277), which mirrors a bill (SB 140) filed last week by Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton.

The bills are filed for consideration during the 2024 legislative session and come after years of Republican leaders rejecting attempts to expand Medicaid eligibility.

The bills are focused on people ages 18 to 26 who cannot obtain health insurance through parents or employers and do not meet income-eligibility criteria for Medicaid.

The bills call for the state Agency for Health Care Administration to study changing the criteria for young adults, including looking at issues such as the number of people who could get coverage, potential costs and behavioral-health needs that go unaddressed because of a lack of insurance.

Copyright 2023 Health News Florida

Tags
Politics / Issues 2024 Florida LegislatureMedicaidHealth Insurance
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now