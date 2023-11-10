© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Florida politics and its national influence; Special session recap 

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published November 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST
Rainier Ehrhardt
/
AP
The first GOP debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle will be Aug. 23, 2023 in Milwaukee.

This week on The Florida Roundup, we heard from some Florida voters about what’s on their minds ahead of the 2024 presidential election, and spoke to veteran Capitol reporter Mary Ellen Klas about Florida’s influence on national politics.

Florida politics and its national influence

Florida has been ground zero for Republicans this past week. On Wednesday night, five GOP presidential candidates were on a stage near downtown Miami. Meanwhile, 10 miles west on the same night, former President Donald Trump held a rally for his supporters in Hialeah.

With the 2024 presidential election less than one year away, we heard from some Florida voters about what’s on their minds. Plus, we talked with a Republican member of Florida’s congressional delegation and a former Republican U.S. lawmaker. And we spoke to a veteran Capitol reporter about Florida’s influence on national politics.

Guests:

  • U.S. Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL),  Congressman representing Florida’s 5th District. 
  • Adam Kinzinger, former Illinois Congressman.  
  • Mary Ellen Klas, politics and policy columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.


Special session recap 

Florida Lawmakers passed four bills and some resolutions during the special session that wrapped up this week. The session was called by Gov. DeSantis to support Israel in its war against Hamas. Other items were added to the agenda, including Hurricane Idalia relief and school vouches for students with disabilities. We checked in with our partner stations for more in-depth coverage of the session.

Next week on the program, we’ll be talking about legal sports betting in Florida. Seminole Hard Rock Casino recently relaunched its sports betting app to a limited audience. What do you think about being able to bet from your phone? Email us a voice memo at radio@TheFloridaRoundup.org.

