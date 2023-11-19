© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republicans expand their registration edge in Florida to more than 680,000

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published November 19, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST
Former President Donald Trump speaks
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
AP Photo
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Florida Republican Party’s Freedom Summit Saturday in Kissimmee

Democrats historically held a registration edge in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the lead.

With the 2024 elections about a year away, the Republican Party of Florida had a 680,030-voter registration edge over the state Democratic Party, according to data posted Friday on the Florida Division of Elections website.

The data, as of Oct. 31, showed 5,153,695 registered Republicans and 4,473,665 registered Democrats. Also, the state had 3,618,968 voters registered without party affiliations and 306,955 registered with third parties.

Democrats historically held a registration edge in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the lead. Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.
Tags
Politics / Issues 2024 ElectionsRepublican Party of FloridaVoter Registration
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now