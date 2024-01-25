© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

By working together rural counties hope to amplify their needs and get the attention of the legislature

WFSU | By Alexandra Dresner
Published January 25, 2024 at 4:41 PM EST
Photo of members of rural counties standing in front of old capitol building with Rep. Bobby Payne.
Alexandra Dresner
Payne is encouraging rural counties to band together.

Florida’s rural countries want to be sure their voices are heard this session. They came together for rural county day Thursday to help highlight what makes them a unique and important part of the state.

Representatives from 28 of Florida’s 31 rural counties filled the courtyard where Rep. Bobby Payne (R-Palatka) encouraged them to join together and speak up for the needs of rural communities.

“Advocate for your positions. Showcase your attractions. Make sure people understand what rural counties mean to Florida," says said.

Payne says when more voices join together to highlight what’s important to rural counties they’re more likely to get the attention of the legislature.

“It is important for the legislature to understand that rural counties have a voice," Payne says.

Healthcare, education, and funding for local projects are some of the top concerns for rural communities. Payne host Rural County day to help highlight those needs and amplify the voices of rural communities.
Tags
Politics 2024 Florida LegislatureRural Florida
Alexandra Dresner
Alexandra Dresner
See stories by Alexandra Dresner
